Belleville’s homeless react to downtown duty officer plan

Some Belleville homeless advocates say they’re not the perpetrators of downtown crime, they’re the victims.

Speaking to members and friends of Belleville’s homeless community outside of Bridge Street United Church, the reaction toward downtown Belleville’s new duty officer assigned to curb crime in the downtown core was one of hope for increased protection.

City council approved in a special meeting Tuesday $55,000 in spending for a new paid-duty officer to patrol downtown weekdays for the next six months amid a spike in criminal activity as recorded by Belleville Police.

“There needs to be more security [and protection] around the streets at night time, because there are homeless people dying due to their situation,” said Juanita Carpan, an advocate and friend for some of Belleville’s homeless. “At night time, there’s no extra people around if there’s any need for help. When the bars are open, that’s usually when a lot of the trouble happens because of drunk idiots.”

While business owners cite vandalism and vagrancy problems affecting them, the issues raised by the homeless in the area involve more serious crimes like theft and assault. The hope is that the increased police presence in the downtown core will protect both businesses and those who are vulnerable living on the street.

“We do have some issues of safety and compassion,” said Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk. “Some of the folks that are vulnerable are targets of crime.”

Some homeless are wary of the police however, citing run-ins that have left them feeling disrespected.