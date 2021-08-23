Bikes and BBQ: A recipe for community outreach

Article content

The local Quinte Chapter of the Southern Cruisers Riding Club and Bikers for Christ members rode into the Quinte Gardens’ parking lot Sunday for a day of leather, barbecue and chrome. Organized by Rodger Blair, It is the first time an event like this has been hosted at the retirement home.

“I did a leadership program through Landmark Worldwide back in the spring, and we had to do a community project,” said Blair. “I thought of the [Quinte Gardens] residents. My son in law’s grandfather is a resident here, he’s 98 years old. And his grandmother just passed away over the winter during [the lockdown] –It’s all kind of tough for the residents, so I wanted to organize a community event to get the residents to come outside and see some of the bikes.”

For administrators at Quinte Gardens, adding the motorcycle show alongside their annual barbecue was an easy choice to make. Especially since bringing their barbecue outside last year to comply with pandemic restrictions.

“Every year, we’ve always had a friends and family barbecue that’s usually held inside. Last year we made it an outdoor event,” said Susan Lachapelle, General Manager of the Quinte Gardens Retirement Residence. “There was just this logical marriage that happened when Roger approached us. We thought how much fun it would be to get the bikes outside and do the barbecue at the same time.”

The barbecue is an event for staff, residents and family to come together and foster a sense of community.