Bikes and BBQ: A recipe for community outreach
Local motorcycle riders give drive-through show for Quinte Gardens retirement residence.
The local Quinte Chapter of the Southern Cruisers Riding Club and Bikers for Christ members rode into the Quinte Gardens’ parking lot Sunday for a day of leather, barbecue and chrome. Organized by Rodger Blair, It is the first time an event like this has been hosted at the retirement home.
“I did a leadership program through Landmark Worldwide back in the spring, and we had to do a community project,” said Blair. “I thought of the [Quinte Gardens] residents. My son in law’s grandfather is a resident here, he’s 98 years old. And his grandmother just passed away over the winter during [the lockdown] –It’s all kind of tough for the residents, so I wanted to organize a community event to get the residents to come outside and see some of the bikes.”
For administrators at Quinte Gardens, adding the motorcycle show alongside their annual barbecue was an easy choice to make. Especially since bringing their barbecue outside last year to comply with pandemic restrictions.
“Every year, we’ve always had a friends and family barbecue that’s usually held inside. Last year we made it an outdoor event,” said Susan Lachapelle, General Manager of the Quinte Gardens Retirement Residence. “There was just this logical marriage that happened when Roger approached us. We thought how much fun it would be to get the bikes outside and do the barbecue at the same time.”
The barbecue is an event for staff, residents and family to come together and foster a sense of community.
“[Getting together] all of our friends, families, staff members and the community and maybe have a little bit of a break from the whole pandemic thing, because it’s been impactful for all of us,” added Lachapelle. “It’s been a long 18 months. And so any time that we can provide any sort of break from talking about infection control and all that fun stuff, then we take advantage of it completely.”
While it may have been a little warm outside for some residents to come outside, that doesn’t mean they weren’t inspecting the two-wheeled army parked outside their windows.“
It’s lovely, wonderful. I think it’s great that these people have turned out,” said Eden, a resident of Quinte Gardens along with her partner Terry. “It’s a bit of a hot day for us but nevertheless there’s food there for everybody, and we just hope everybody comes and enjoys it. There’s a lot of people inside in the air conditioning, looking out.”
While Sunday’s event might be over, the same can’t be said for the cavalry of iron horses. Quinte Gardens owner, Sienna Living, owns more retirement residences in the region which Blair has hopes of bringing similar events to.
“If this event turns out to be a success then they would be willing to organize more events up at Kingston,” said Blair.