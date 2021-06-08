Campbellford Memorial Hospital expands to six-bed sleep clinic
Campbellford Memorial Hospital (CMH) has expanded its sleep clinic which specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders. The new clinic officially opened on May 26.
The state-of-the-art six-bed sleep clinic is an expansion of the original three-bed clinic which opened its doors in the fall of 2013. The clinic will serve patients from within Trent Hills and from as far away as Kingston and Peterborough.
Up to 40 per cent of people will suffer from a sleep disorder in their lifetime. These conditions include, difficulties falling asleep and/or staying asleep at night, or difficulty in staying awake during the day. Sleep apnea — momentary cessation of breathing while sleeping — is one of the most common disorders.
At CMH, highly trained high-level sleep technicians offer patients a safe and secure environment using the most up-to-date sleep lab equipment. Currently the sleep lab has a short waitlist, meaning patients can be seen and diagnosed sooner. A referral from a physician, specialist or nurse practitioner to the clinic is required to have an appointment booked.
CMH is fortunate to continue to partner with Dr. Stephen Glazer in the Sleep Clinic. Dr. Glazer is a graduate of the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine. He is also a specialist in obesity and is the Medical Director of the Bariatric Medical and Surgical Program at Humber River Hospital in Toronto.
“Through our continued partnership with Dr. Stephen Glazer, CMH is able to expand on what has, and continues to be a successful sleep clinic that serves an otherwise underserviced area,’ said Varouj Eskedjian, President and CEO of CMH. “We know that this expansion will allow more patients to receive timely access to the care they need close to home.”