Campbellford Memorial Hospital expands to six-bed sleep clinic

Campbellford Memorial Hospital (CMH) has expanded its sleep clinic which specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders. The new clinic officially opened on May 26.

The state-of-the-art six-bed sleep clinic is an expansion of the original three-bed clinic which opened its doors in the fall of 2013. The clinic will serve patients from within Trent Hills and from as far away as Kingston and Peterborough.

Up to 40 per cent of people will suffer from a sleep disorder in their lifetime. These conditions include, difficulties falling asleep and/or staying asleep at night, or difficulty in staying awake during the day. Sleep apnea — momentary cessation of breathing while sleeping — is one of the most common disorders.

At CMH, highly trained high-level sleep technicians offer patients a safe and secure environment using the most up-to-date sleep lab equipment. Currently the sleep lab has a short waitlist, meaning patients can be seen and diagnosed sooner. A referral from a physician, specialist or nurse practitioner to the clinic is required to have an appointment booked.