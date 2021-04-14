Campbellford Memorial Hospital Foundation coordinator earns CFRE credential

Article content

CAMPBELLFORD — CFRE International has announced that Catherine Holt, Donor Relations Coordinator at Campbellford Memorial Hospital Foundation, has earned designation as a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE).

To earn the CFRE credential, an individual must meet a series of standards set by CFRE International, including tenure in the profession, education, volunteer work and demonstrated fundraising achievement for not-for-profit organizations. They must pass a rigorous written examination that tests the knowledge, skill and abilities required of a fundraising executive. In addition, they agree to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights.

CFRE International is an independent organization promoting confidence, ethics and professionalism in fundraising. Governed by a volunteer Board of Directors and led by a small professional staff, CFRE International consistently meets the highest standards for certification excellence.

“Professional growth and the life-long pursuit of education are important to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital and Foundation. I’m thrilled that Catherine decided to pursue professional development and now has attained this important certification. It confirms the high level of service, professionalism and compassion she offers to the CMH Foundation and donor community,” said Brooklyn Allan, Chair, CMH Foundation. “Catherine joins John Russell, Executive Director, CMH Foundation, who earned the CFRE designation in 2009.”