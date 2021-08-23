Campbellford Memorial Hospital makes changes to visiting restrictions

• Admitted patients will identify two essential caregivers/visitors. Only one individual will be permitted to visit each day. CMH encourages only local caregivers/visitors to visit inpatients at this time. Virtual visits can continue to be requested.

CAMPBELLFORD — In efforts to balance concerns related to COVID-19 and ensure our patients are emotionally supported Campbellford Memorial Hospital is opening visiting hours from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. Please read below to ensure you are familiar with the most recent guidelines around visiting at the hospital.

• Visiting may take place anytime between 10am and 8pm.

• Patients who are COVID pending cannot have a visitor come in until their swab has come back negative.

• Patients identified as end of life (life expectancy under 72 hours) are allowed two visitors at a time. These visitors may switch out and they may come outside of visiting hours. Family is encouraged to establish a plan with the Team Lead/Charge Nurse ahead of time.

Visitors who are deemed essential care providers must go directly to the patient they are there to support and leave directly after their visit is over. Visitors are not permitted to visit other patients while in the hospital and they must also maintain social distancing (two meters) and complete hand hygiene frequently. The hospital’s cafeteria and gift shop remain closed to visitors.

All visitors entering the hospital are required to wear a medical grade mask, which will be provided by the hospital upon arrival. Visitors who refuse to wear a mask will be denied entry to the hospital.

Upon arrival visitors will be asked questions about their health and travel history. Visitors must pass screening in order to be allowed entry. Designated visiting hours are from 10AM – 8PM. Any visitors appearing outside of these times will be asked to leave the hospital.

Virtual visiting is encouraged and is available. Virtual visitors must have access to Zoom or FaceTime. To schedule a virtual visit, please contact Caitlin Payne by email at cpayne@cmh.ca or by dialing (705) 653-1140 ext. 2212. CMH also now offers free Wi-Fi to assist patients in connecting with their loved ones.

CMH continues to work with the community to ensure that local caregivers can provide support to patients while in hospital. At the same time we must maintain the safety of every patient, visitor and staff member that enters our doors. Thank you for your continued support and adherence to hospital rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.