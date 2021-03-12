Article content

As the COVID-19 pandemic pushed forward into the spring, the Campbellford Memorial Hospital continues to see acutely ill patients requiring in-patient admission for continued acute care. This significant and substantial surge means that CMH is operating at a higher than full capacity in both the Emergency Department and the inpatient units.

Longer than normal wait times are to be expected at CMH Emergency Department and patients are encouraged to seek options other than the Emergency Department for non-urgent conditions.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Campbellford Memorial Hospital operating at higher than full capacity Back to video

Alternative options to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital ED can be found through primary care providers or by attending an after-hours clinic. Residents can also access Ontario’s telephone and virtual care options to connect virtually with an on-call doctor or speak to a registered nurse.

On-call doctors can be found online by visiting www.virtualcarenow.ca. Residents wishing to speak with a registered nurse can call Telehealth Ontario toll-free, available 24/7, at 1-866-797-0000.

Residents requiring emergency care as asked to follow all COVID-19 guidelines as directed on cmh.ca/covid-19. Residents experiencing any of the following symptoms are advised to seek emergency medical care.