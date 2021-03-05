Canadian Tire Belleville steps up to support $20M hospital campaign

Article content

Living in Belleville for over 25 years and owning the Canadian Tire Store in the city, Dennis and Sheila McCullough are no strangers in helping to keep ‘exceptional care, close to home.’ Their most recent commitment of $100,000 towards the Belleville General Hospital Foundation’s ‘Be Well’ Campaign cements a legacy that stretches back to their arrival in the region.

The funds will be used across multiple departments acting as the center of important regional services to more than 191,000 patients receiving care at the hospital on an annual basis.

Both Dennis and Sheila know all too well that anyone – at any time – could require lifesaving care at BGH, having had both their son and daughter admitted for life saving operations in recent years.

“We are so grateful for the level of care available in the community we live. For us, giving back to Quinte Health Care – Belleville General Hospital is a way to give back to the community we love so much,” said Sheila on behalf of the couple.

BGHF Executive Director Steve Cook said, “Our goal as a Foundation is to help support the best care, the best technology and the best space within our healthcare delivery here at BGH. Seeing Dennis and Sheila supporting that vision is a major boost to our campaign efforts.”