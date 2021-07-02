Chamber recognizes Community Heroes

With no formal Canada Day celebrations in place again this year, the Belleville Chamber of Commerce used the opportunity for the second consecutive year to recognize more than a dozen individuals and organizations as Community Heroes.

Chamber CEO Jill Raycroft said the nominations came from community members and are intended to recognize people and organizations who have gone beyond the call of duty during the pandemic.

“We had a number of names brought forward by the community and we have invited the MP, MPP and the mayor to present them with a certificate for being a community hero,” she said. “It’s an open call for anyone who have gone above and beyond or made an impact on someone’s life, particularly during the pandemic.”

The presentations were preceded by a song and dance presentation by the Tyendinaga Respectful Voices for Change, aimed at mourning and healing after the discovery of more than 1,500 unmarked graves at residential schools across the country.

With the large Belleville sign adorned with messages and small shoes serving as a sombre backdrop for the presentation, Raycroft said it was appropriate for the two groups to share the same stage on Canada Day.

“We’re able to celebrate our community heroes, people doing good things,” she said. “I reached out to Erin at Voices for Change and she explained what their plans were, I explained what our plans were and we said that would be wonderful. I think we’re extremely grateful that they chose to share their mourning songs with us and for those who were here at 9:30 and were able to hear it, I think it was extremely meaningful. As she said, we’re two different canoes, but we’re looking forward to being on the same space and moving forward. I think we’ve really opened the door now to include Indigenous culture into more of our events. Canada Day may never be that day because Canada means something very different, but moving forward I’m hoping that we’ll find ways to incorporate where we can and where it’s meaningful and respectful.”