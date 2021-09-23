Child abuse survivor on the road to Ottawa
Article content
A protest that started in Welland now has its organizer on a journey to Ottawa, making stops to raise awareness along the way.
Advertisement
Article content
William O’Sullivan suffered abuse from the hands of the now defrocked priest Donald Grecco. The trauma O’Sullivan endured had a lasting negative impact on his life which he has now come to terms with, he told The Intelligencer on his way through Belleville.
Child abuse survivor on the road to Ottawa Back to video
Grecco was convicted twice, once in 2010 and another in 2017, for sexually abusing a total of six boys. On May 2017, Grecco pleaded guilty to three counts of gross indecency for the sexual abuse of O’Sullivan and two other boys. He served 18 months in prison for the abuse and was released on April 27, 2018. Grecco now lives in Brampton.
“I made poor choices in life, but it’s obvious the ripple effect of trauma follows you through life,” said O’Sullivan. “I did 17 years in prison, heroin addiction, the whole nine yards. I’m 11 years sober now.”
While he was serving time in prison, O’Sullivan learned of other abuse victims coming forward about the actions that Grecco had done to them. The event sparked his campaign to share his own trauma and ensure that children are protected from predatory priests.
“I started protesting at the Catholic Church, St. Kevin’s Parish in Welland, in September of 2018. Been there every single Sunday, every service, ever since,” said O’Sullivan.
His presence was felt by the community. O’Sullivan alleges that what began his march to Ottawa was a letter from the St. Catherines Archdiocese addressed to the parishioners of St. Kevin’s Parish apologizing for O’Sullivan’s protests.
Advertisement
Article content
“That’s when I was like, ‘I’m going to Ottawa,’” said O’Sullivan. “We put a petition into Ottawa, to have a third party independent investigation into the Catholic Church – there was nothing done with it. So I’m going to Ottawa and I’m not leaving without a concession. It’s time to protect these kids.”
Nearing Ottawa, O’Sullivan spent his Sept. 19 morning in front of Queen Of The Most Holy Rosary alongside his protest signs.
O’Sullivan notes that his message was not well received by the parishioners.
“I tried to say good morning and wave and stuff and they just look at the signs like that right there and shake their head,” said O’Sullivan. “The biggest thing is [if] somebody comes out of this parish right now and asks me, ‘why are you here today?’ That would make my day – We’re not the enemy.”
Speaking to The Intelligencer, Karen Shannon, director of communications for the Archdiocese of Kingston, acknowledged that they take matters of abuse very seriously.
“The parish of Holy Rosary, as well as the Archdiocese of Kingston are extremely committed to safety and wellbeing and the dignity of every person,” said Shannon. “There is a ‘fostering a safe environment policy’, which is directed to protect, especially youth and any vulnerable individual. We have an online reporting mechanism for any potential abuse or misconduct, and we provide support for anyone as well, who might have any experience of user misconduct. So it’s it’s extremely serious matter.”
Advertisement
Article content
“I think both the parish and the Archdiocese as well really respect Mr. O’Sullivan’s right to free speech and his right to demonstrate,” continued Shannon. “But we ask as well for consideration for the rights of all the individuals and families of Holy Rosary to worship in peace.”
O’Sullivan will continue on his campaign to Ottawa until his desire to have an independent investigation into the church is a reality.
“I want to see a third party independent investigation into the Catholic church itself. We need RCMP agents, we need a retired judge to run this,” said O’Sullivan. “This is about every single child, pedophile priests had no specific person that they wanted. They picked white, black, native, asian, all of us.”
To learn more about O’Sullivan and his campaign, visit CAPA: Child Abuse Prevention Activists on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/sullymovement.