City BIA executive director Cuerrier leaving post

Mairjo Cuerrier, executive director of the Belleville’s Downtown District Business Improvement Area, is moving on to new challenges, she confirmed Wednesday.

Cuerrier has accepted a similar position in downtown Kingston and will leave her post in Belleville near the end of May.

In an brief conversation with The Intelligencer, Cuerrier said after two-and-a-half years of working to restore the city’s downtown core as a shopping and tourist destination, she believes there is much momentum on which to build for even brighter years to come.

“It’s very difficult to leave the BIA because there are so many exciting things happening. As soon as we get through this pandemic and off and running, the downtown I’m confident is going to succeed and become a vibrant downtown,” Cuerrier said.

“With the right person in the driver’s seat, I think we will be fine. We have a strong board and we know what type of person needs to be in this seat,” Cuerrier said.