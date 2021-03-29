





Article content The Belleville Chamber of Commerce hosted its virtual annual President’s Dinner 2021 swearing in its new president and bestowing recognition awards. The event held March 26 with a nautical theme “cruising the high seas,” welcomed new president Peter Kempenaar who was passed the gavel from former president Greg Sudds and saw a number of presentations of the Cornerstone and Lifetime Achievement Awards. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City chamber dinner fetes members of the business community Back to video The awards feted longstanding members of the city’s business community some of whom are no longer with us. The chamber recognized retiring members Helen Wheeler of LaPalm Moving, Jon Tuer of Wilkinson & Company for contributing five terms and finishing off this year as past president. The President’s Recognition Award, presented by the outgoing president to someone they believe has gone above and beyond for the chamber, was given to Karen Poste, Manager of Economic Development and Strategic Initiatives for the City of Belleville.

Article content Greg Sudds reflected on the years Poste has been the city representative on the Board, through more than 20 Presidents and 4 CEOs and for her steadfast and solid approach that always keeps business and politics separate. Sudds, West City Honda received recognition for his service as the 156th President in 2020, presented by incoming president Kempenaar. Sudds also received the highest award given by the city, presented by Mayor Mitch Panciuk. In 2020, the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Ed Lehtinen of Impacto Protective Products. A story that began with a socially motivated concept to employ people with disabilities and grew to have international prominence with cutting edge development and production of safety wear. The pandemic presented even greater opportunities for the business that continues to remain in the family. The Cornerstone awards are meant to distinguish and recognize members who have exemplified citizenship, founding, mentoring and vision and helped our community prosper. The Community Partner Award was presented to YourTV Quinte which received the honorary ‘Key to the Cabin’ for its unprecedented support with the virtual concert series in 2020 and community programming. The Citizenship Award was presented Bruce MacKay of MacKay Insurance who has embraced the spirit of the community by his selfless acts and support to causes that improve the lives of Belleville’s citizens.

Article content The Founder Award was presented posthumously to the late Max Haggerty, founder of ITS and longtime supporter of the chamber, to recognize a Chamber member who has built a business from its beginning or expanded an existing business that enhances the reputation of Belleville as a place where business can come to grow. The Mentor Award award was given in honour of the late Sal Longo of Salon You to honour a chamber member who, through their daily work, intentionally or not, helps develop others with their leadership and guidance. The Visonary Award was presented to Karyn Wright, who has grown a mail-order seeds business with Tewrra Edibles in the last 20 years to 8,000 customers. The award is given to a chamber member who has seen an opportunity to revive or create something unique or unprecedented. The pinnacle of the awards was the Lifetime Achievement Award to Armin Quickert of Reid’s Dairy who along with his father laid the groundwork for Riverside Dairy which ultimately became the family-owned dairy Reid’s.

