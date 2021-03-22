





Article content Heavy equipment has made quick work of clear-cutting scrub forest at the site of the new city fairgrounds of the Belleville Agricultural Society and proposed industrial and commercial lots, city council heard Monday. Scrub cedar on the 30-acre property wedged between Highway 37 and Black Diamond Road, has been razed to reveal a large unlevelled clearing which will require some fill to smooth out the future lands set to host the Quinte Exhibition fall fair possibly by autumn of 2022. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City clear-cuts new fairgrounds property to host ag society in 2022 Back to video Coun. Chris Malette asked if any of the forest covering was to be saved despite none of it being marked as old growth forest. “My question is, clear cutting to what extent? Are we going to clear every tree off that site or are we going to try to maintain some trees in that area? I understand it’s scrub cedar in that area but if we can maintain some semblance of trees, I don’t think that’s going to be a bad thing,” Malette said in Monday’s virtual meeting.

Article content City chief administrative officer Rod Bovay noted contractors have done as instructed to clear the property for future construction of agricultural outbuildings and industrial and commercial structures. Given ground-levelling plans for future site work, many of the trees would not have survived, he said. “I wish I could say there are some trees left but there are not many. They’ve essentially cleared the site, and they were scrub cedar. Essentially we had to get the site to its base level. There will be a fair amount of fill brought into the site so the elevations are going to change and that’s both for purposes of the exhibition grounds with the Belleville Agricultural Society but also half the site is land the city hopes to see developed for industrial and commercial use,” he said, “adding there wouldn’t be a lot of room left for the trees.” “The fill needed to service the site, because it changes the elevation, the trees you would try and save wouldn’t likely survive because of the change in the increased fill level around the base of those trees. So, the majority of the site will end up being cleared unfortunately,” Bovay informed council. Malette conceded, “there aren’t any significant trees of any vintage in that area and those cedars will shoot up wherever you leave them to be.” Mayor Mitch Panciuk reminded council the contract to clear the property was agreed to by council in November. The mayor said the city “needed to clear it to be able to properly survey the land to figure out the services and where they will go.”

Article content After an earlier tour of the site with Belleville Ag Society representatives, Panciuk told council, “we were quite surprised. Once the trees were gone, you really see the different levels Mr. Bovay talked about having to bring in some fill.” “They did start in the middle and they’re now almost finished so that work is on scheduled so we are quite happy about that,” the mayor said. City council approved in the meeting a request for proposal submission from The Greer Galloway Group Inc. to conduct consulting services for the municipal servicing and site plan for the new fairgrounds property to the tune of $347,029 plus $45,113.77 HST. Coun. Tyler Allsopp asked why Greer Galloway’s bid was far less than other bidders for the consulting work on the site. Bovay replied the firm is local and wanted the work and to secure the consulting services put in a more competitive proposal against other bidding companies. The new ag society fairgrounds, meanwhile, came to life as a city property last October when the city and the society signed a new agreement to move the agricultural group from the former Ben Bleecker property to Highway 37. The property was purchased the family of the late Roy Boyce of Thurlow. As part of the newly inked agreement, the city will pay for the development of the site and construction of the new buildings to be erected on site to host the fall fair and other events planned throughout the year. Preliminary architectural renderings will guide the construction of a new 37,500 square foot ag society exhibition building that will anchor the annual fall fair and provide an indoor venue for everything from horse and cattle shows to auctions as well as RV and car shows.

Article content Other buildings are planned as well to host fall fair competitions by local farmers and growers. In addition to the new exhibition building, the fair board is looking to “put up two pole barns that will be fairly big structure wise, a poultry barn and a workshop off the end of the poultry barn,” said Jamie Chatten, president of the ag society, late last year. The fall fair known as the Quinte Exhibition may also change its traditional time of the year given the fair board will have 365-day use of the new property beginning sometime in 2022 when the land has been cleared and new structures constructed.

