City council in brief: humane society, cannabis, more

Humane society: Council renewed its contract with the Quinte Humane Society for a five-year term, agreeing to pay $3,389 per month for the society's services. The services include housing stray animals found in the city. Coun. Bill Sandison asked for a report from the chief bylaw officer to detail the number of animals collected in Belleville in 2019 and 2020, along with the society's related costs and what services are funded by the contract with Belleville. Belleville's payments increase by about three per cent annually and Sandison said that may not be doing the society "any favours." He suggested it may be time for the city to consider paying more. Grants awarded: Coun. Paul Carr announced $295,200 in social infrastructure funding to numerous local causes. The city received requests totalling nearly $600,000, he said. They included $50,000 to the Salvation Army, $2,000 to the Quinte Ballet School and $20,000 to the Community Development Council of Quinte. "Certainly a lot of those projects touch on the vulnerable in our community," said Carr.

Article content “Some organizations are (serving) 30,000 (or) 40,000 meals out a month.” Carr said it is difficult to choose allocations “when we see so many worthy applicants,” but those focusing on food and shelter were the focus. Requests to fund staff positions were not funded. Fireworks: Chris Malette requested the city’s police and fire services produce a report on fireworks. He said the city, about 18 months ago, authorized the use of fireworks but it may be time to revisit that in order to “rein in some of the overly enthusiastic participants.” Commercial-grade fireworks are available, he said, but he’s heard from an “awful lot of residents” who aren’t fans. Recent use of fireworks is “both dangerous and rather menacing, to anyone, particularly anyone with pets,” said Malette, adding they also scare young children. “There’s a group who like to get right down on the riverbed, use that as their platform to blow off some of these giant fireworks,” he said. That’s prompted complaints from Moira Street East residents. People in other neighbourhoods have also complained. Neighbours of the former fairgrounds at Bridge Street West and Sidney Street have also heard the explosions echoing off of high-rise apartment buildings, the councillor said. He suggested the city could restrict fireworks’ use, such as by posting signs in problem areas and limiting use to holidays “so at least people in the areas know what to expect and when to expect it.”

Article content Road work: Council awarded a contract for the reconstruction of Orchard Drive and Pringle Drive to the lowest bidder, Cobourg Development Services Ltd. The contract is worth $3.32 million plus tax. Mayor Mitch Panciuk said the city is “making good progress” in fixing roads and improving services, including water quality, in the area. Loyalist path cameras: Belleville will fund the purchase and installation of security cameras on the path between Avonlough Road and Meagher Place at a cost of $67,100. Engineering and development services director Stephen Ashton said the 450-m stretch of path is part of Belleville’s role in its trail partnership with Loyalist College. College security staff will monitor the cameras. The cameras will be used in conjunction with security telephones along the path, Ashton said. The mayor said the path “is terrific – but it is quite a ways away from the streetlights of Avondale Road” and nearby routes, meaning it’s quite dark. He said he is pleased with the security measures. “It would be so tragic if anything were to happen.” Downtown parking: An unused loading zone on the north end of Front Street is to be replaced with a few parking places. Coun. Garnet Thompson said the zone was no longer used for loading but had resulted in parking tickets for confused motorists “and that was unfair.” Merchants requested the change, he said. The number of new spaces to be created wasn’t known but Thompson said it may be two or three.

Article content Cannabis operations: The demand for Health Canada to make changes to how cannabis-growing operations are regulated continued. Some municipalities say they’re being left out of the process and facing problems as a result. “We’re hoping that somewhere down the line the Hon. Minister (Patty) Hajdu hears the plea,” said Coun. Chris Malette. “Hopefully Health Canada is looking at putting more stringent measures in place to make these operations more answerable to the municipalities where they establish themselves. “While we have no objection to the lawful growing of marijuana … too many of these licences are being abused” and too many growers aren’t accountable to municipalities, he said. Belleville has yet to have any major issues, he said, but Quinte West has. Hastings, Prince Edward, and Lennox and Addington Counties joined the cities in meeting with Health Canada officials. “They were pretty oblivious to the problems,” Panciuk said of federal officials. He said Bay of Quinte MP Neil Ellis is working on the matter. Liquor licence: Meyers Creek Brewing Company received council’s support for a “by the glass” manufacturer’s limited liquor sales licence. The company is seeking the licence for a proposed patio.

