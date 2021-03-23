City mourns loss of popular restaurateur 'Gus' Angelatos

Article content

Belleville’s Greek community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

A respected businessman and restaurateur in the city for decades, Konstantinos “Gus” Angelatos died Sunday at his home.

He was 79.

Mr. Angelatos, his family said “ was affectionately known as “Kapitanio” (captain). ‘Gus’ will forever be remembered as a patriarchal giant among his vast family. will forever be remembered as a patriarchal giant among his vast family. Fiercely paternal, even to his siblings, “Costa” could always be counted upon for endless love and support.

They also spoke to his energy and business acumen which Mr. Angelatos applied to many popular eateries in the city he founded and owned through the decades in Belleville.

“His entrepreneurship spanned decades with interests in a myriad of local businesses including the M&M Restaurant, Johnny B’s, Station Square Food Market, the Carousel Restaurant, Mama’s and Tina’s pizzerias,” the family said.