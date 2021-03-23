City mourns loss of popular restaurateur 'Gus' Angelatos
Belleville’s Greek community is mourning the loss of one of its own.
A respected businessman and restaurateur in the city for decades, Konstantinos “Gus” Angelatos died Sunday at his home.
He was 79.
Mr. Angelatos, his family said “ was affectionately known as “Kapitanio” (captain). ‘Gus’ will forever be remembered as a patriarchal giant among his vast family. will forever be remembered as a patriarchal giant among his vast family. Fiercely paternal, even to his siblings, “Costa” could always be counted upon for endless love and support.
They also spoke to his energy and business acumen which Mr. Angelatos applied to many popular eateries in the city he founded and owned through the decades in Belleville.
“His entrepreneurship spanned decades with interests in a myriad of local businesses including the M&M Restaurant, Johnny B’s, Station Square Food Market, the Carousel Restaurant, Mama’s and Tina’s pizzerias,” the family said.
Visitation was scheduled Tuesday at the John R. Bush Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A funeral service and Orthodox worship is scheduled for Wednesday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Belleville at 10:30 a.m.
Interment will be at Belleville Cemetery with Fr. Demetre Mouselimis officiating.
The family is asking any donations to be directed to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
“Gus” was the son of the late George and Spiridoula Angelatos.
He is survived by his wife Paraskevi “Vivian” Angelatos and was the father of Maria Angelatos-Sakellis (George), Spiro Angelatos, Danny Angelatos (Christina), Peter Angelatos.
He was predeceased by son George Angelatos.
Brother to Kaliroy Stefanidis (George), Haritini Nykyforuk (Kosta), Aliki Patrinos (Alex), and Gerasimos Angelatos (Panagiota).
Loving grandfather to Costa, Grace, Eve, Vivian, Mary, Nicholas, Steven, Layna, Stamati, Kosta, Anthony, George, Alexios, Sophia, Victoria, Theodore, and Anastasia.