Monique Belair is the new Director of Fire and Emergency Services and Fire Chief for the City of Belleville.

Chief Belair is a skilled fire services leader with over 30 years of knowledge and experience planning, developing and implementing programs and processes in the fire services and field of emergency management. Chief Belair has over seven years experience in the role of Deputy Fire Chief with the City of St. Catharines and most recently the Town of Oakville municipal fire services.

City names new Director of Fire and Emergency Services and Fire Chief

Chief Belair started her career as one of five female firefighters serving in the Canadian Armed Forces. It was during this service that Chief Belair realized change was needed in the fire service. She proceeded to expand her portfolio by serving in roles within all divisions of fire services; including Communications, Prevention, Public Education, Investigation, and Training. To further enhance her knowledge and skills she took on leadership roles within the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management for the provision of fire protection services across Ontario. Chief Belair is a strong advocate for promoting diversity and inclusivity and demonstrates this commitment through several important initiatives including bringing Camp Molly to the Halton Region for young females. Chief Belair participates on several diversity, inclusivity and mental health committees. She also serves as a representative on multiple board of directors to ensure educational opportunities and awareness regarding diversity and inclusivity.