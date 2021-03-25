





Article content Belleville Police Services Board has approved its operational 2021 police budget slightly north of $20 million, a 6.32 per cent increase over last year’s cost of actively policing the city. The police budget will be forwarded to Belleville City Council for its budget meeting set for Tuesday next week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City police board approves $20M operational budget for 2021 Back to video Chief Mike Callaghan said this year’s budget was vetted line by line in search of balancing savings against needed costs to protect officers. “One of the challenges for the budget this year was ensuring we were very respectful and cognizant of the fact that we had an increase of 6.32 per cent into our budget as a result of a multitude of situations and conditions that were well beyond our control,” Callaghan said. “I can tell you this has likely been one of the most challenging budgets that I’ve had the opportunity of working on because it’s a measured response of ensuring that we’re being accountable to the public but also ensuring we are providing the training and the operational needs of our members every day,” he said.

Article content “While trying to do that, I can tell you through many revisions of this budget and understanding the financial pressures that we were on as a result of moving from a what is essentially a 37,000 square-foot building to a 67,000 square-foot building, we were going to see significant increases in our costs to our hydro, basically our utilities,” he said. Callaghan said the police service will see a 336 per cent hike in its natural gas bills in the new Sidney Street headquarters in addition to a 254 per cent jump in electrical bills for this year. Maintenance costs of the much larger HQ will also require an additional 154 per cent hike in costs over the former Dundas Street East building. “We’ve gone through this operational exercise ensuring we’ve done everything we can to reduce that budget to where it is now … $20,057,430,” he said. Callaghan said that when reviewing the numbers, “we have to understand and appreciate the fact that our salaries and benefits account for 94 per cent of our budget. So, when you look at that, if we were in private business, we would be out of business. But because we are providing a service our main expense is going to be our salaries and our benefits.” The chief said that staff going through the budget exercise identified 17 key areas the service could save money. “One of them is doing our own landscaping in-house,” he said, adding that move alone will save taxpayers $15,000 annually. Callaghan said equipping vehicles with “all-season tires instead of summer and winter tires, we believe we’re going to save $16,000 a year.”

Article content The service is also moving to bulk purchase of windshield washer fluid this year to save 20 cents a litre. City police will save an estimated $2,500 per student engaged in satellite training at Belleville headquarters joint forces room from the Ontario Police College. Another saving measure was found in the K-9program thanks to $74,000 in donations to the police service, he said. The chief told the board the service has changed car washes to get a $4 cost per wash from former $5.50 and the police will also see a $2,100 savings by reverting to digital docs to slash courier expenses. Callaghan said police training this year will be reduced by $85,000 down to $115,000 for basic essential training for officers. The police have also secured grant financing to hire a crime analyst to save a total savings of $82,000. The service has cut $9,000 from operational costs by dropping auxiliary officer positions to 12 from 15 while the Project Renewal program is providing three investigators at a cost of $400,000. As much as $20,000 will be saved every year through Health I.M. funding while reducing printed materials in the headquarters will save $500, Callaghan said. New security cameras will reduce the spending for an officer on surveillance while new central print locations in the headquarters should find an additional $7,500 in savings, he said.

