City ratifies collective agreement with CUPE 907 frontline workers
Article content
City council has ratified a new collective agreement with frontline inside and outside members of Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 907 who overwhelmingly voted for the contract Feb. 21.
Of the 205 members in CUPE 907, 181 workers – or 91.7 per cent of the membership — voted in favour of the new contract in online voting last month.
City ratifies collective agreement with CUPE 907 frontline workers Back to video
The nod by council completes the latest round of collective bargaining and gives city workers their first contract since their last one expired March 31, 2019.
Within the new agreement, city workers will see pay raises of 1.5 per cent for this year, 1.75 per cent for 2022 and 2023 as well as a one per cent retroactive to 2019 contract expiry date.
City employees will see no retroactive pay for 2020 due to COVID-19 challenges for the city conceded by both sides of the negotiating table.
Benefits remain unchanged and in full force.
In a statement release by the city Monday, Rod Bovay, city CAO said: “We are proud to work with our union partners who realize the challenges facing the city during COVID-19 and have agreed to no wage increase during the 2020 year.”
Advertisement
Article content
“We believe that this is a fair deal for both our employees and Belleville taxpayers,” Bovay said.
Mayor Mitch Panciuk said he was glad a contract was reached to continue providing services to the municipality.
“I want to thank the representatives of the city’s and CUPE Local 907’s bargaining committees who were able to reach a tentative deal and avoid a work stoppage ensuring all residents of Belleville continue to receive the municipal services they rely upon each day,” said Panciuk.
“This deal ensures the City can continue to deliver services in an affordable and sustainable manner. I am proud of all the work our employees provide to the residents and businesses in Belleville.”
Marc Goulet, CUPE 907 president and lead hand at Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, said after the union ratification in February that his members were glad to get on with making a fair and reasonable deal.
“Considering the times and what we’re dealing with, we were pretty happy with it so we recommended it to the membership for sure,” Goulet told The Intelligencer at the time.
Although full prepared to strike, the last-minute tentative deal and union ratification kept city services flowing in the city, he said.
“We don’t want to see services lost for our community, we don’t want our members out on strike. We avoided a bad situation for everyone involved,” he said.
“Most of us live in this community and work in it as well, it affects a lot of things and people’s lives. It’s best that it came to a deal. I think it is comforting for council, our members and the workers as well as the public so I think it is a win for all,” Goulet said.