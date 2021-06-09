





Article content The City of Belleville’s Parks and Outdoor Spaces Department is investigating the possibility of establishing a cross-country skiing and snow shoeing track or course in the city and is now seeking input from residents. Those interested in providing their input are asked to take the survey online before the June 30 deadline. The results of the survey will be included in the decision-making process and brought to council for consideration at a later date. “As a department, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to activate our City spaces and engage residents,” said Parks and Open Spaces Supervisor Rowland Cave-Browne-Cave. “We feel this addition could help maximize our parks’ potential in the off-seasons and are eager to hear what residents think.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City surveying residents on winter trails Back to video For more information, please contact: parkconstruction@belleville.ca. Rediscover your backyard The City of Belleville and the Belleville Chamber of Commerce want to encourage residents to keep it local and rediscover their backyard this summer. The new edition of the Discover Belleville Guide, produced in partnership by the two organizations, is now available to the public. Serving as the city’s official visitors guide, it explores local landmarks, outdoor adventures, food and drink options, unique shopping experiences, and so much more.

Article content “There’s never been a better time to become a local tourist and find the magic right here in our own backyard. We want our community to see the Discover Belleville Guide and discoverbelleville.ca as a resource for them too, not just for visitors,” said Jill Raycroft, CEO of the Belleville Chamber of Commerce. “As businesses begin to reopen and restrictions start to ease, we want to help our residents fall in love with Belleville again.” The guide can be viewed online at discoverbelleville.ca/guide and hard copies are available at the Visitor Information Centre located in the Belleville Chamber of Commerce at 5 Moira St E. Until the building is open to the public on June 11, guides will be available in the box to the right of the front door. For local residents who are eager to explore their own community, the Chamber and the city have created a Discover Your Backyard Photo Scavenger Hunt. This will be a summer-long activity running now through the end of August. Each week, a theme will be posted to Discover Belleville’s Facebook and Instagram pages, with prompts that may include exploring our local trails to the Downtown District, heritage sites and restaurants. Local residents are then encouraged to explore the weekly theme, take a photo and post it on social media. By using #BellevilleScavengerHunt with their photo, participants will get entered into a draw to win some Belleville swag and a $50 gift card to the local business of their choosing. Three draws will be made: one at the end of June, July and August.

Article content “We hope that the photo scavenger hunt will help our residents rediscover familiar spaces, or find something new that they may not have known about. It’s all about supporting local and celebrating all the things we love about our city,” said Karen Poste, Manager of Economic and Strategic Initiatives at the City of Belleville For more information on the photo scavenger hunt, visit discoverbelleville.ca/scavengerhunt and follow @discoverbelleville on Facebook and Instagram. Festival of Lights While the holiday season may seem far away, the Lighting Display and Gateway Signage Committee have begun preparations for the 2021 Festival of Lights and are now seeking sponsors for this year’s display. COVID-19 did not dampen the holiday spirit in 2020, as the Committee worked with the Belleville Downtown District BIA to create an incredible 5 km driving experience through the downtown and waterfront. The display was extended to include the Kiwanis East Bayshore Park behind Quinte Health Care, and Pedi-cabs gave riders a close-up view of decorated store windows, festive lights and homes adorned in holiday fashion throughout the downtown core. This year’s event will focus on celebrating the diversity of our city with the addition of a number of new and exciting displays. “The Festival of Lights has become a 60+ year tradition in the City of Belleville, attracting thousands of residents and visitors to the Bay of Quinte waterfront each year,” said Lighting Display and Gateway Signage Committee Chair and Belleville City Councillor Sean Kelly. “This annual event would not be possible without the generous financial contributions of individuals, service groups and businesses in our community. We would like to ask those who can, to consider donating whatever possible to the display. All donations, no matter the size, are greatly appreciated and help us ensure we can plan the best event possible for our residents.”

Article content “We are very proud of the event that our Lighting Display and Gateway Signage Committee put together last year, despite the challenges of COVID-19,” said Mayor Mitch Panciuk. “As vaccines roll out in our community and we look to brighter days ahead, we are eager to hear more about what the committee has in store for this year’s event.” The Festival of Lights display relies on the generosity of donors to maintain this beloved community treasure. Funds raised go towards refurbishing existing displays, replacing bulbs and/or purchasing new displays. Organizations, groups, clubs, industries and private citizens who would like to make a donation or sponsor a display can do so by visiting https://forms.belleville.ca/Finance/Live-Forms/CHRISTMAS-LIGHTING-DISPLAY. All donations are welcome and will receive a charitable tax receipt from the City of Belleville. More details regarding the 2021 Festival of Lights will be released in the coming months. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned the city’s social media channels and the Festival of Lights webpage at https://www.belleville.ca/en/learn-and-play/festivaloflights.aspx for updates.

