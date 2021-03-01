City taking delivery of five new transit buses to upgrade bus routes

Good news for frequent riders who rely on Belleville city buses to get to work, see family or just get a few errands done across town.

The city has taken delivery of its first low-floor system (LFS) bus in years with the promise of four more to come in weeks ahead.

The city “received delivery of the first bus from Nova this morning [Friday] at the transit terminal.”

“This is first new bus the city has received since 2013 and is one of five purchased – for the price of four – with the help of the federal and provincial governments,” the city said.

“The second bus will arrive March 1 with bus three and four arriving on March 5 and the fifth bus arriving in the fall.”

All fives buses are from the Nova Bus finishing assembly plant in St. Eustache, Que.

The LFS bus model that comes off the line was first introduced by Nova Bus in 1996.

The new LFS buses are built to last Belleville for years with a rust-free stainless-steel frame, side-impact airbags for passenger safety as well as a massive single windshield without a centre post to improve driver visibility and safety.