City to recognize 20th anniversary of 9/11

Belleville Fire & Emergency Services will be holding a memorial service this Saturday, September 11 at Fire Station #1 (60 Bettes St.) to recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Members of the public are invited to attend.

• 9:03 a.m. – Moment of Silence (Observance of the Time Flight 175 Struck the South Tower)

• 9:04 a.m. – Closing Remarks

“On September 11, we remember the victims, their families, our first responders and all those whose lives were forever changed on September 11, 2001,” said Belleville Fire Chief Monique Belair. “20 years has passed since that fateful day yet each and every one of us remembers the shock, fear and horror as if it were just yesterday. This year we will gather again as a community to honour all of the lives lost at World Trade Center terrorist attacks. Whether it be in-person at the fire station or acknowledging a moment of silence at home, we hope all residents will join us in recognizing this event.”

Seating for the ceremony will be available for those not taking part in the procession. Attendees are asked to park on the side streets around the fire hall and at the VIA Rail Station temporarily (during the ceremony only). Please do not park in the parking lot on the north side of the fire hall.

Capacity for this event will be set at 100 in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. We would ask all those planning to attend to please wear a mask and practise physical distancing at all times.

September 11, 2001

On the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, 19 terrorists from al-Qaeda, hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two of the planes into the upper floors of the north and south towers of the World Trade Center (WTC) complex and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The Twin Towers ultimately collapsed because of the damage sustained from the impacts and the resulting fires. After learning about the other attacks, passengers on the fourth hijacked plane, Flight 93, fought back, and the plane crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania about 20 minutes by air from Washington, DC. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people from 93 nations. 2,753 people were killed in New York, 184 people were killed at the Pentagon, including 55 military personnel, and 40 people were killed on Flight 93.

The hijacked Flight 11 crashed into floors 93 to 99 of the North Tower (1WTC) at 8:46 a.m. The hijacked Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the South Tower (2WTC) 17 minutes later at 9:03 a.m. When the towers were struck, between 16,400 and 18,000 people were in the WTC complex. Of those, the vast majority evacuated safely. As they rushed out, first responders rushed in trying to save those still trapped or injured – 343 Firefighters, 60 Police Officers and eight Paramedics were among those killed.