CMH further restricting visiting during provincial lockdown

CAMPBELLFORD – With the current provincial restrictions and stay-at-home-orders in effect, Campbellford Memorial Hospital (CMH) is further restricting visiting.

On Wednesday, CMH further limited visitations by essential care partners. Care partners are family or designated support persons. These individuals have and/or will support(ed) the patient before and after their hospital admission.

Changes to visiting include:

• One visitor per patient/week – visitor cannot change for duration and is an essential caregiver (Down from two to one designated person. This person can visit once per week.)

• Visitors will be required to schedule their visit 24 hours in advance by calling the CMH Med/Surg Desk

• Visitors must wear a hospital provided mask for the duration of their visit and must not eat or drink while they are in the building

• Two visitors for patients deemed to be palliative – Palliative means end of life only (up to 72 hours to live)