Cole Perry is happy to see local racing take the green flag 

Racers making headlines these days got their start in the sport at a very young age.

Cole Perry inherited his motorsports passion from his father. Rob Perry’s career spanned several seasons of racing in various divisions at Brighton Speedway. With a background that has seen him turn laps in Karting, Dirt Slingshot as well as Asphalt Bandolero and Legends machines from age of 4, the youngster’s racing experience may have already dwarfed that of his mentor.

Just days after graduating from the 8th grade at Foxboro Public School, the 13-year-old – who lives just outside of Belleville – put the finishing touches on a DIRTcar Novice Sportsman ride that he has campaigned about a handful of times since it rolled out the bay doors of the team’s shop. Dubbed ‘The Wild Child’ for his adrenaline-fueled pursuits, with more than 120 top 3 main event finishes and class championships and accolades dating back as early as 2014, Cole Perry says he hopes this is just the next step of a long and successful racing career.

“I’m young and still have a lot to learn but my long-term goal is to chase a career in motorsports, possibly World of Outlaws or maybe NASCAR,” admitted Cole Perry. “I’ve met some amazing people and made some great friends through the sport and I love being at the racetrack. To think that I might be able to make a living in racing would be terrific.”

While running on both dirt and pavement throughout his formative years in the sport, Cole Perry has needed to become familiar with the different handling characteristics each surface demands. He says his preference is dirt, with heavy, tacky track conditions and plenty of bite. In the car when you’re usually cranking the wheel to the right to make it turn left, being on the edge of control is actually kind of fun.