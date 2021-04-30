Connecting people in support of good stewardship

Article content

What does the Ontario Woodlot Association (OWA) stand for? Healthy, productive woodlots, sustainable management of Ontario’s forests, and a united provincial voice for woodland owners. This grassroots organization brings together people who appreciate the value of our forests and the opportunity to learn and share ideas about good forestry.

OWA member, Neil Dunning says, “Being part of the Ontario Woodlot Association has given me a whole new avenue of learning as I rub shoulders with amazing members, many of whom have decades and even centuries of family experience in the forest.”

The OWA has an active network of 20 regional chapters spanning rural and urban communities. Members have access to expertise, research on forest health, and best management practices. Chapter events can include sustainable forestry, wildlife habitat, conservation, foraging, recreation, forest product industry, environmental stewardship and woodlot activities for kids.