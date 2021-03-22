Conservative convention reveals party as 'clear choice,' says Ryan Williams

“Every Canadian deserves the security and dignity of a secure, stable and well-paid job,” O’Toole said in a statement on the party’s website. “Canada’s Conservatives will enact a comprehensive jobs plan to recover the million jobs lost during the pandemic within one year – and we won’t stop there.”

Thirty-four policies were subjected to approval by the membership while five main issues were highlighted in what was billed as “Canada’s Recovery Plan” by Leader Erin O’Toole in his keynote address Friday evening, seen as a taste of things to come in any election campaign to face off against the governing Liberals.

Following the close of the three-day convention the party said was the largest in its history, Williams said policies voted upon by convention delegates reflected the same issues that were endorsed by the Bay of Quinte Conservative Association.

Progress on some very tangible issues affecting Canadians was made during the Conservative Party of Canada’s Convention held virtually on the weekend, said Ryan Williams, Bay of Quinte Conservative riding candidate in the next federal election.

In addition to jobs, O’Toole’s four remaining pledges included a new anti-corruption law, a national mental health action plan, creating a stockpile of essential products including vaccines and balancing the budget.

Williams – who serves on Belleville’s municipal city council – said his party offers a real alternative to take the country into the future.

“I think voters in the Bay of Quinte can be proud to have a Conservative government that gives them a clear choice should an election be called in the immediate future. Erin’s Canada Recovery Plan is very well laid out, including what I feel are important priorities including our economy and mental health,” Williams said in a statement issued to the media Sunday.

“Additionally, I’m proud that policies were passed that the Bay of Quinte Conservative Association endorsed including a new social covenant between the government of Canada and our veterans, that a Conservative government would support spouses to jointly report income on income taxes, saving households tax dollars, and a policy to ensure no capital gains tax on any principal residence, as has been investigated by the Liberal government.” Williams added.

A well-known Quinte hotelier, Williams said the economy remains the highest priority issue for the country and for the local riding.

“We need to take immediate action to help the hardest hit sectors, helping those – including women and young Canadians – who have suffered the most; Rebuild main street by assisting small business and providing incentives to invest in, rebuild, and start new businesses; and Create opportunity in all sectors of the economy and all parts of the country,” he said.

Mental health is another key issue in a pandemic that is forcing Canadians to self-isolate to stem the spread of COVID-19, he said.

Williams, meanwhile, said he was disappointed to see the policy proposal to declare global warming as real voted down on the weekend.

“Climate change is real, there is no question, and given that Erin O’Toole already stated in his speech Friday night that he endorsed it, a Conservative government will work on bettering the environment once we take government, and I know I will support it.” Williams said.