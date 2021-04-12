





Article content Clarification: health board photo A technical problem prevented the display of a caption of a file photo accompanying a story posted Friday on The Intelligencer’s website. The photo of the Hastings and Prince Edward Counties Board of Health was from a 2019 meeting of the board; the board’s membership has since changed slightly. The Intelligencer regrets the error. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police briefs: sudden death, drug cases, more Back to video Death not a criminal case Belleville police have ruled the death of a 33-year-old woman was not due to foul play. Emergency services responded Friday to a report at 11:06 a.m. of a woman found without vital signs in a wooded area along Dundas Street West. They confirmed the woman had died, police stated Monday, and detectives and forensic investigators investigated. “This incident has been deemed not criminal in nature and is no longer a police investigation,” Det. Sgt. Pat Kellar wrote in a news release. “The death will continue to be investigated by the coroner’s office.”

Article content No further information was released. No injuries in rollover A driver escaped injury Sunday in Prince Edward County after a vehicle rolled while swerving to avoid a fox. It happened soon after 7:30 a.m. along Loyalist Parkway in Wellington, Prince Edward County OPP Const. Aaron Miller reported. Police and Hastings-Quinte paramedics responded. “An individual had swerved to avoid colliding with a fox, resulting in the vehicle rolling over into the ditch,” wrote Miller. “The driver was not injured. “The OPP are reminding drivers not to swerve for animals; rather, reduce your speed quickly, steer straight and stay in control.” Motor vehicle collision Sunday afternoon at 12:50 p.m., police responded to a motor-vehicle collision involving two motorists at the intersection of North Front Street and Stratton Drive. An investigation revealed that one motor vehicle had struck another. Although no injuries were reported, the at-fault vehicle suffered severe damage and had to be towed. The driver of this vehicle, a 25-year old city man, was charged under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act with the offence of careless driving. Police do not normally release the names of those charged with provincial offences. Break and enter leads to charges Sunday morning just after 8 a.m., police responded to a break and enter reported on Burton Street. An investigation revealed that a man had broken into a garage after smashing a window. The man was located inside the structure by police. He was arrested and taken into custody. A 37-year old of no fixed address was charged with break and enter, mischief – not exceeding $5,000 and breach of probation. The man was transported to the Belleville Police Service and held in custody pending a bail hearing set for Monday at Belleville’s Ontario Court of Justice. The man’s name was not released pending the hearing.

Article content Liquor License Act Early Sunday morning, at approximately 3:35 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call of a female causing a disturbance in Belleville’s east end. On arrival, officers were confronted by the female who was quickly arrested for being intoxicated in a public place for her own safety and the safety of others. The 37-year-old Belleville woman was later released on a provincial offence notice once deemed to no longer pose a threat to herself or others. Bail violations Saturday evening at approximately 8:54 p.m., officers were called to an east end location for a report of a male breaching his release conditions. The complainant advised that a male resident was acting in an erratic manner, not abiding by his release conditions. A check of the male’s conditions confirmed the complainant claims and officers arrested the male. A 23-year-old Belleville man was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to comply with his release condition. He was held for a show cause hearing on Sunday. Liquor Licence Act Just after 11 p.m. Friday evening, Belleville police officers were called to a west-end location for a report of a suspicious person. The witnesses explained that a male was going around to homes in the area acting in a strange manner. Officers located the man shortly after their arrival and quickly ascertained he was intoxicated due to the consumption of multiple alcoholic beverages. The 23-year-old Belleville man was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place. He was later released on a Part I offence notice once he was deemed to no longer pose a threat to himself or the community.

Article content Arrested on warrant; fentanyl seized Quinte West OPP arrested one man wanted on a warrant and seized suspected fentanyl Friday afternoon in Trenton An officer spotted a man walking on Dundas Street West at about 4:30 p.m. and recognized him as the subject of an arrest warrant. The officer arrested the man without incident and, during a search, found what was believed to be fentanyl, police reported. Gavin Galbraith, 24, of Quinte West is charged with two counts of breaching probation, one count of breaching an undertaking and possession of a controlled substance. Galbraith was held for a bail hearing Saturday in Belleville. The result was not released. Drug, weapon charges A Brighton resident faces several drug and weapon charges after someone reported an unconscious person in a vehicle in Trenton. Police stated they received a complaint at about 7:45 a.m. Friday about someone asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in a business parking lot on County Road 2. Police then spoke to the occupant of the vehicle and reported seeing a prohibited weapon, drug paraphernalia and suspected cocaine within the vehicle. Bobby-Joe Foster is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, occupying a motor vehicle while knowing it contained a prohibited or restricted weapon, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, using an unauthorized licence plate, and having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Article content Foster was held in custody until a court appearance Saturday in Belleville. The result was not released. Alcohol-related charge A Prince Edward County resident faces two charges after someone reported a possibly-impaired driver Saturday in Picton. Police located a vehicle in the Union Street area shortly after 5:30 p.m. and spoke with the driver, Const. Aaron Miller wrote in a news release. Ronald Hinde, 65, is charged with driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit and driving while prohibited. Hinde was released and ordered to appear May 5 in Picton’s Ontario Court of Justice. The vehicle was impounded for 45 days. Police thank citizens for watching for impaired drivers. If you see someone you believe may be impaired while driving, call police at 1-888-310-1122 or, to report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersquinte.ca.

