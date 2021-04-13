





Article content When city voters exercise their franchise in the next municipal election, they more than likely won’t find pencils and paper stubs in city ballot boxes. And they very well may not be voting within the traditional ward boundaries either. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council adopts report for alternative-voting in next municipal election Back to video City council agreed Monday to receive a staff report recommending the city abolish tradition paper voting in favour of moving to online and telephone voting to give greater access to all and in a side benefit, save more than two-thirds the cost of organizing a traditional municipal election. The 2018 paper-driven election cost the city $275,000 while alternative online or telephone election costs could hover between $80,000 to $115,000. A forthcoming bylaw at the next council meeting will cement the move to alternative voting if approved by council. Near the end of lengthy questions regarding the complexity of voting for multiple candidates on the phone, Mayor Mitch Panciuk surprised some on council when – after offering support for online and telephone voting – he served notice of motion for the next council meeting in which he will ask for a change in Ward 1 and Ward 2 boundaries.

Article content Ward revisions could reduce high numbers of candidates in a certain ward making the selection of candidates in the election less cumbersome on the telephone, Panciuk asserted. However, Panciuk didn’t explain why the city needs a new voting system if it would require changes to the city’s political boundaries before it’s even implemented. “I’m a big fan or proponent of telephone voting. I think it is really good, it helps particularly in parts of the city that do not have good internet connectivity and it’s not just parts of Ward 2 but also parts of Ward 1. The concern I have is obviously just how heavy that process would be when you get into dozens of candidates who are running,” Panciuk said. “I will support this resolution today, I will support the bylaw but I think a big part of what we also have to do is look at the ward system in Belleville,” the mayor said, adding there are six councillors elected in the first ward and two others in Ward 2. “When it comes to telephone voting in a scenario when you have 17 or 19 or 20-plus candidates in a ward with six it becomes really problematic. I will bring a notice of motion to the next council meeting proposing divisions to the current ward boundaries.” Moving to electronic voting marks a new era of voting by smartphones, home computers and by electronic tablets in voting booths in places such as Belleville seniors’ homes as other jurisidictions move to electronic voting across Canada and North America.

Article content City clerk Matt MacDonald suggested to council it is time for the city to move into the future on election day. MacDonald confirmed telephone voting does take longer than online voting but said any software used would be configured to make the voting process as painless as possible. “The intention is to ensure that it’s as clear as possible allowing the voter a very clear menu and to make sure voter intent is clear for casting that ballot,” MacDonald told council. With more people having access to telephones, voter participation could rise markedly, he suggested. “From my perspective, I want turnout to be as high as possible. We plan for 100 per cent turnout, I don’t know that I have ever seen it in a general election so, the amount of time it takes to vote is no different than if you were standing in line,” he said. He acknowledged “you may spend a little more time on the phone but again, we’re making it that much easier from your home and at any time of the day or night.” MacDonald said he is “satisfied we’re enabling access to a larger percentage of the population in this manner.”

