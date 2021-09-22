Dancing with the Stars Quinte set for Friday at the Empire
Mark your calendars for this Friday, September 24, Dancing with the Stars Quinte Reboot is taking place at the Empire Theatre, this year will be offered in a hybrid style with both virtual and limited inhouse tickets (subject to provincial guidelines). This year’s lineup includes four couple teams and four parent and child teams, there will be two mirror ball trophies awarded. All funds raised support our volunteer and information referral programs.
Transportation continues to be a high need in all communities. Many agencies currently have a waiting list of clients, and it is imperative to their health that they have access to these programs. Imagine if you or a loved one needed a ride and no one was there to assist. You can make a difference. Agencies have both local and long-distance runs. Mileage expenses are provided in most cases and vary with each agency. There are number of agencies throughout Hastings and Prince Edward Counties that provide transportation to individuals for medical appointments, doctor appointments, essential shopping, dialysis appointments, cancer related appointments, delivery of food boxes to rural areas and the list goes on. Volunteer drivers are needed.
Volunteers can choose to drive daily, weekly or monthly. If you are concerned about not being able to commit because you go away or have an irregular schedule agency will work with your schedules and commitments. It is often said “many hands make light work”, this is true the larger the pool of transportation volunteers the more request that can be filled.
Volunteer opportunities to choose from this week include:
BCT requires volunteer drivers to transport individuals in the Quinte area to medical appointments locally and long distance. These runs may also include stops for necessities of life such as drug store, groceries, bank or post office. Mileage will be reimbursed.
The Prince Edward Community Care for Seniors Association is seeking volunteer drivers who can provide door-to-door transportation service to medical appointments and essential shopping. Reimbursement is provided.
Central Hastings Support Network requires volunteer drivers from Belleville to drive Belleville clients to appointments locally or as far as Kingston or Toronto. Drivers can choose which trips they accept. Drivers use their own vehicles and are reimbursed at pre-determined fee.
Community Care Central Hastings is seeking volunteers to assist with their transportation program. Volunteers can commit to as many shifts as they like, training is provided. Reimbursement is provided
Community Care South Hasting requires volunteer drivers to drive senior to and from medical appointments to Kingston, Belleville, Trenton, Picton, and all points in between. Occasionally to Ottawa or Toronto. Reimbursement is provided.
Volunteer Drivers are also required for a number of programs throughout Hastings & Prince Edward County. These positions are do not received reimbursement for travel and are all local deliveries, they include:
Community Development Council is looking for volunteer Drivers and Drivers assistants for the Good Food Box program each Tuesday, some heavy lifting, training provided.
VON Meals on Wheels requires volunteer drivers and passengers who will deliver meals to clients. Volunteer a minimum of once a week for an hour on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday between the hours of 11 and noon.
The Prince Edward County Community Care for Seniors Association is currently seeking volunteers from PEC who would like to deliver Meals on Wheels. They are seeking drivers and passengers who can commit to as little as one hour a week.
Community Care Central Hastings is seeking volunteers to assist with their Meals on Wheels Program. Volunteers can commit to as many shifts as they like training is provided.
Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation is seeking volunteer drivers for their upcoming Virtual Gala on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The drivers will be required to deliver meals that have been preordered to the individuals houses between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Volunteer & Information Quinte refers volunteers to more than 275 agencies throughout Hastings and Prince Edward counties. We are currently recruiting volunteers to fulfil the needs of our community. Please contact 613-969-8862 or visit our website at www.viq.ca for more information volunteer opportunities and “Help Us Help Others.” VIQ is a United Way Member Agency.