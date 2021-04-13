Dry weather, low water levels lead to decreased outflows

Article content

Officials overseeing Lake Ontario water levels say dry conditions and low lake water levels have prompted them to reduce outflows from the Moses-Saunders Dam into the St. Lawrence Seaway.

“Lower than average precipitation and winter snowpack runoff have resulted in decreased inflows to Lake Ontario. The reduced inflows have resulted in lower water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

In response to these conditions, the Board has decided to reduce outflows from Lake Ontario beginning April 10,” said the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board Tuesday.

Word of lower water levels is good news for Quinte property owners who have suffered shoreline damage and flooding in recent years due to a higher water mark on the lake.

High levels have prompted angry rallies in Quinte, along Lake Ontario and in Ottawa calling on regulators to release more water and to deviate from regulations that they argued were keeping water levels too high.

In a press release, the river board said “during January and February this year, the board was deviating under authority granted by the International Joint Commission (IJC) to remove additional water from Lake Ontario as a result of the risk analysis in December 2020 showing approximately a 28 per cent chance of water levels exceeding a damaging high-water threshold in 2021. A total of 9.4 cm (3.7 in.) was removed from Lake Ontario to further reduce the risk of potentially damaging high water levels in late spring and early summer.”