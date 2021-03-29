





Photo by Dickson / jpg, BI

Article content Thirteen years after their father vanished, the Belleville family of missing person Calvin Wallace Vanness is asking the public to help solve the mystery that haunts his grown children to this very day. In a cold case described by Ontario Provincial Police to be a homicide, “Buck” Vanness has not been seen nor heard of since March 27, 2008 and was reported missing five days later. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Family appeals for tips 13 years after father’s disappearance Back to video In the days following the disappearance of the veteran Nortel employee who was 65 at the time, his car was discovered abandoned in a carpool parking lot in Kingston. Leads into the missing-person case dried up over the years leaving Belleville Police, and then OPP when they joined the case in April 2010, with few details to go on. Sgt. Ann M. Collins, community safety coordinator at OPP East Region Headquarters in Smith’s Falls, said in an interview police are still investigating the case. “The OPP never closes an unsolved homicide as you probably know and we continue to ask anyone with information to come forward,” Collins told The Intelligencer.

Article content “The reason for Calvin’s disappearance is still unknown and we want to give the family some resolution. If anyone has any piece of information no matter how insignificant it may seem, we’re asking them to contact us at the OPP 1-888-310-1122.” Collins advised that calls can be made anonymously and rewards remain on offer. “The Government of Ontario continues to offer the $50,000 reward as well as the City of Belleville which offers a further $10,000 leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible,” she said. “We can only imagine how awful it is for them [the family] not knowing. We’d love anyone to come forward with any information.” Travis Vanness, 41, who lives in Belleville, said not knowing what happened to his father, in addition to not knowing his final resting place, is still emotionally taxing all these years later despite the passage of so much time. Finding closure without hard answers is proving elusive, said Travis, a forklift operator by trade. “There are people out there who know where the body is. It’s frustrating,” he told The Intelligencer in a telephone interview. “It’s frustrating to know there are people out there who are not willing to drop an anonymous tip. You don’t have to walk into a police station. “I don’t know how someone could sit on this information, even if they weren’t part of it,” he said. “I hope someone’s conscience finally gets the better of them someday. They can make a phone call, write a letter. There are a hundred different things they could do. It’s not a matter of if he gets found, it’s a matter of when. Maybe my grandchildren will get a call someday but I don’t know.”

Article content Over the years, he has learned not to get his hopes up every time news breaks of the discovery of a body. “You learn a lot about cold cases and stuff like that when people go missing. Missing stories. Your ears perk up. You don’t realize how many are out there until you’re in it. I remember for the first three, four, five years I would hear on the radio, ‘ there was a body found here, there was a body found there,’” he said. “We would always get pretty anxious, wanting to know, calling the cops,” said Travis, only to learn “it’s not him.” “It’s just one long, ongoing nightmare. It’s like being haunted. It’s a thought in the back of your head you can’t rid of — ever.” According to police files, Calvin “Buck” Vanness had planned leave his Belleville home to meet family March 26, 2008. It was the last his family heard from him. They reported him missing March 31. The next day, police found his car in a carpool parking lot on Gardiners Road/Highway 38 next to Highway 401 in northwestern Kingston. The silvery grey, four-door 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was parked facing Gardiners Road. Painted red and black flames decorated its hood and extended from the fenders toward the rear end of the car. “Information has been received … that a person other than Mr. Vanness was operating his vehicle sometime between his disappearance and April 1” of that year, said police in 2017. Police said in earlier Vanness was known to carry large amounts of cash and marijuana on his person.

Article content Belleville Police said on its website that investigation continues and provided known details to the public, noting that “Vanness was last spoken to on March 27, and it has since been confirmed that he was last spoken to by a family member on March 26 at 2:30 p.m. Mr. Vanness advised his family that he was traveling to Arden, Ontario to visit his brother and would be arriving there at approximately 6 p.m. that evening. Mr. Vanness never arrived nor has he been seen or heard from since.” “On April 1, 2008, Mr. Vanness’s vehicle was located in the carpool parking lot at Highway 38 and the 401. The vehicle is a 2004; four door grey, Pontiac Grand Prix, Licence # AWMR984. The vehicle is unique in that it has black and red decals (FLAMES) along both sides and the front of the vehicle.” “Vanness is 65 years old and is 5?8?, 180 pounds. He wears glasses and is balding. He has a tattoo of an eagle on his left forearm and the names of “Cheryl”, “Yvonne”, “Travis” and “Dianne” on his upper left arm. There is no description of clothing.”

