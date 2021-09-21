The Trenton Golden Hawks 2021-22 regular season is just days away and the team will now be able to be seen from the comfort of your living room.

Article content

Director of Operations John McDonald says, “We are thrilled to announce that 10 Regular Season Home Games will be broadcast live by YourTV Quinte (Cogeco 4/700). YourTV partnered with the Golden Hawks for many games during the 2020-21 pandemic season and we received great feedback from fans. YourTV provides a great service by bringing our team into the home of thousands of fans.

“We are able to do this thanks to an amazing partner. Sandra Hussey of Exit Realty will be our presenting partner. Trenton Golden Hawks Hockey on YourTV presented by Fast and Fussy Hussey gets underway October 1 against Cobourg.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fast and fussy Hussey to present Trenton Golden Hawks Hockey on YourTV Back to video

Sandra Hussey, Fussy Hussey Sales Rep Exit Realty says, “I am thrilled to be partnering once again with the Trenton Golden Hawks. During last year’s pandemic season, our support brought two Trenton games to YourTV, with the Fish Bowl against Lindsay. This year with 10 games, we will see local rivals such as Cobourg and Wellington, along with Lindsay. Go Hawks Go!”

“YourTV is excited to get back to coverage of hockey in the Quinte area,” says David Feeley, the Senior Manager of Programming and Community Relations for YourTV Quinte. “During times like we have experienced in the past 18 months, it makes it more important than ever for YourTV to be in the community, bringing the games right to your living room. Our staff and dedicated volunteers are ready to get back to what they do best, providing our community with Truly Local Television.”