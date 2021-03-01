Flooding threat on Lake Ontario low for now, says river board

Article content

The risk of flooding on Lake Ontario and the upper St. Lawrence River has declined from moderate in December 2020 to low, say officials who regulate water levels on the lake.

“In December, the risk analysis indicated a 28 per cent chance of water levels exceeding a threshold at which damages occur in many shoreline communities. The risk is now down to 8 per cent. There is a comparable risk of flooding on Lake St. Louis in the lower St. Lawrence River,” said the International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board which governs released of water at the Moses Saunders Dam at Cornwall.

The river board said Monday in a press release the risk reduction is largely the result of dry conditions throughout the Great Lakes Basin in January and February.

The latest word comes after flooding in recent years for some shoreline residents on Lake Ontario leading to calls for changes in Plan 2014, a revised rulebook they blamed for increasing water levels on the lake.

Officials said Monday Lake Ontario water levels declined 8 cm in January and 7 cm in February. Lake Ontario’s level is currently 11 cm (4.3 in) below the long-term average (LTA) level for this time of year. The lake level is almost 2 ft (58 cm) lower than at this time a year ago and the lowest it has been at this time of year since 2015.