Article content

PICTON — The Regent Theatre, Golden Hour Festival and Love Shack Toronto are collaborating to bring Canadians a one-of-a-kind experience on Thursday, March 25th. This partnership brings the spirit of the County alive virtually for Canadians to view together at home.

“Nothing makes us happier than creating unforgettable experiences that make people smile,” said Co-founder and Creative Director of Love Shack Toronto Nataleigh Ballantyne. “We’re thrilled to work with The Golden Hour Festival, The Regent Theatre and the group of badass women who run these organizations to give Canadians something to dance about at home.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. From the County to Your Couch one-of-a-kind experience Back to video

This virtual concert came to fruition thanks to a trio of female producers with a similar passion and commitment to increasing representation for women in the music and performing arts industries.

Alexandra Seay, general manager of Regent Theatre, Tai Notar, founder and director of the Golden Hour Festival and Nataleigh Ballantyne, co-founder and creative director of Love Shack Toronto collaborated to make the From the County to Your Couch event possible.

“Paying artists and the teams that support them is vitally important and we are pleased to be contributing to the collective COVID recovery of our sector and our region,” said Seay. “We are especially grateful to the funders who have made this event possible: FACTOR, Tourism Industry Association of Ontario and The County of Prince Edward.”