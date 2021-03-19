Gallery 121 Spring Show
Belleville’s Gallery 121 at 48 Bridge St. East is hosting its Spring Show until April 24. Featured guest artists include Marc Poulin and Josh Greenfield plus member artists. Visitors can meet Marc Poulin Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Gallery hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
