Get ready... the Ranney Gorge Run is going virtual

TRENT HILLS — The Campbellford Memorial Hospital (CMH) Foundation announced Tuesday the Ranney Gorge Run — Presented by Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance — will make its virtual return this year.

Organizers had hoped they would be able to gather together in 2021, but due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic they have decided their run will be done virtually.

The virtual run, in support of CMH, will give registrants the opportunity to run or walk anywhere they choose, between May 1st–May 16th. Funds raised will support patient care and the purchase of new life-saving medical equipment for CMH, such as a new Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring System. Registration is open for the Ranney Gorge Virtual Run. The 10.55K/5K registration fee is just $25 and free for youth 12 and under.

Here is what to do:

1.Register for the Ranney Gorge Virtual Run at https://theranneygorgerun.itsyourrace.com/register/ Kids 12 and under can register for free.