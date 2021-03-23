Giveaway Day coming to city to dispose of unwanted items

Article content

It’s no secret that if you want to be rid of oversized stuff cluttering the homestead, kicking it to the curb will likely see it gone by nightfall.

Coun. Chris Malette said he wants to take a more official approach to the practice by setting aside one day a year with the blessing of the city for residents across the city to do the same under the banner Giveaway Day.

A member of the city’s Green Task Force, Malette told his city council peers Monday in a virtual meeting that those sitting at home during the pandemic may be itching to do a little spring house cleaning.

“I know from experience that if you leave something by the curb long enough, at least in my neighbourhood, away she goes,” Malette said.

“We will announce a Giveaway Day and it’s one day of the year when you take that old desk or that old rocker and put it by the road – for that one day – it’s not going to be left out there indefinitely so that all of a sudden streets look like one giant yard sale that just went wrong.”