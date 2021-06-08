Handbags for Hospice tickets now on sale

Article content

MADOC — Be sure to mark September 1st on your calendar. The Heart of Hastings Hospice Annual Signature Event, Handbags for Hospice, is the ‘ladies nights’ that supporters from all over the Quinte area look forward too. Handbags for Hospice-All for Love Virtual event will be coming to the safety of your living rooms. This year it will be delivered a bit differently but will be just as exciting. A ‘fun’draising night you don’t want to miss.

“The new norm during these unprecedented times is virtual events,” said Laurie Osborne, Community Coordinator at The Heart of Hastings Hospice. “Our goal is to offer a safe option, and something for everyone. It’s going to be an incredible night.”

Community support and the buzz around this event is amazing, and the funds raised are crucial to ensuring much-needed programs and services can continue. By hosting it virtually, the doors are open to anyone in the world to learn about hospice care and it gives sponsors an opportunity to showcase their brand to a very broad audience.

Highlights of the evening include a live auction, high-end staycations, purses and the always entertaining Layne The Auctionista. Her high-energy, entertainment is irresistible and contagious. Other favourites of the night include a silent auction of gorgeous handbags and premium prizes, a treasure chest draw and charcuterie boards available for order. “It was important to us to bring as much of the in-person event people know and love from the past four years to our new virtual platform,” said Osborne.

The Heart of Hastings Hospice is a community-based volunteer service that offers in-home palliative care to those in the Central Hastings area, as well as operating a 24hr, two-bed residential hospice facility for those who are facing the end of life. All services

are provided free of charge. Their work is dedicated to embracing the emotional, physical, spiritual and psychological needs of each and every individual they assist, as well as their families. The support continues, after death, through grief and bereavement services.

“Without such generous, community-minded supporters and attendees, who wholeheartedly believe in the importance of the Hospice House, we could not have staged such a successful event in the past, and we are excited to invite sponsors and friends to join us this September,” said Osborne.

Tickets for the event are now available and ticket holders receive exclusive updates and sneak peaks, as well as an opportunity to purchase limited Treasure Chest tickets and access the Silent Auction the week before the event.

To purchase your ticket, visit https://www.heartofhastingshospice.ca/handbags

You can contact hospice at 613-473-1880 or visit the website for more information on their important community events, programs and services.