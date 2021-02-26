Hastings County council endorses exotic animal bylaw template

Article content

Hastings County council has endorsed a draft template of an exotic animal bylaw prepared by staff that can be used by the county’s 14 member municipalities to prohibit or regulate ownership of prohibited or dangerous animals within their own local constituencies.

If adopted by a member municipality, the draft bylaw stipulates that animal control officers can enter properties of residents to protect residents from exotic animals.

The draft template includes an option allowing for the grandfathering of ownership of exotic pets.

In a report submitted to council Thursday, Justin Harrow, director of planning and development, asked councillors to endorse the bylaw template for future use by member municipalities if they ever decide to introduce or modify exotic animal regulations within their boundaries.

Harrow informed councillors that Ontario does not have provincial legislation in place to govern exotic animals and said the responsibility was downloaded to municipalities in 2001.

“Municipalities generally have the tools to ensure that developments related to exotic animals and which are subject to approvals under the Planning Act, can be adequately managed,” Harrow said.