Home sales strong in August but local inventory slipping

Home sales in the Quinte region took a slight dip in August compared to the same month in 2020, but year-to-date sales still remain strong.

A total 403 units sold last month, a decrease of 6.1 per cent from a year ago, but sales were still 16.9 per cent above the five-year average and 25.9 per cent above the 10-year average for the month of August.

On a year-to-date basis, a record 3,442 units sold over the first eight months of the year, a jump of 41.9 per cent from the same period in 2020.

“As expected, sales were down when compared to last August. However, unlike many other areas of Ontario, MLS home sales in our region continued at a significantly higher pace than the historical averages for August,” said Don McColl, president of the Quinte & District Association of REALTORS® Inc. “The number of newly listed properties was also above average for this time of year. However, due to the sustained strength in demand overall inventory continued to fall, maintaining the tight market conditions that have become commonplace over this past year.”

The MLS Home Price Index (HPI) tracks price trends far more accurately than is possible using average or median price measures. The overall MLS HPI composite benchmark price was $495,700 in August 2021, a substantial increase of 34.5 per cent compared to August 2020.

The benchmark price for single-family homes was $497,900, a jump of 34.7 per cent on a year-over-year basis in August. By comparison, the benchmark price for townhouse/row units was $472,800, increasing by 28.7 per cent compared to a year earlier.

The average price of homes sold in August 2021 was $597,828 an increase of 29.8 per cent from August 2020.