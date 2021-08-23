As more people get vaccinated, the more the world begins to resemble what it looked like before the lockdowns and, although, the scars left by COVID-19 will be a lasting reminder of the global pandemic.

Article content

“It is a very different midway than we’ve been used to,” said Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. How COVID-19 changed the carnival Back to video

A shining example of the lasting effects from COVID-19 can be seen during Belleville’s 2021 Midway Carnival being held at West Zwick’s Park. Having last operated in October of 2019, the midway has been a sight for sore eyes for Belleville residents still recovering from the seemingly endless lockdowns. But the world is a very different place than it was the last time the midway welcomed residents. Socially distanced rides and sanitizer stations are just a few of the modifications midway operator World’s Finest Shows have had to implement.

“We’ve had to socially distance most of the rides… we have sanitizers on every ride. We have a [sanitization] solution we spray every morning — it’s good for 24 hours,” said Patrick Jamieson, General Manager of World’s Finest Shows.

COVID-19 has not just changed the way we interact with the world, it has also changed the litter. Walking alongside the midway games and carnival rides, one just needs to look down to see the impact of COVID-19 through discarded masks sparsely populating the floor. Attendees are asked to wear masks only when social distancing from others if not possible.

“When you walk in the very beginning, you see all the sanitizer. Right off the bat that shows you that we’re in a different place,” said Mayor Panciuk. “People are wearing masks when required and that’s very apparent. But at the same time, it’s nice to be able to see some return to normalcy.”

Being able to line up and buy a sack full of cotton candy does feel like a step back to normalcy, although the mask might get in the way when it comes time to chow down. Looking up from the confectionery line at the lights emanating from the Century Wheel can almost feel like seeing the light at the end of a very long, socially distanced, tunnel.

“We’ve worked so hard as a region,” said Mayor Panciuk. “And this is one of the things that we get to enjoy now because of that hard work.”