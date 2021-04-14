HPE health officials report 13 new cases in the region

Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 150 active cases.

There were 604 people listed as recovered.

The health unit said a total of 761 cases of the virus have been recorded in the community since the pandemic began.

There were 155 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.

There are six outbreaks listed in the region.

There have been seven deaths to date.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 43,318 vaccines have been administered in the region and 3,224 people have now been fully vaccinated with a second jab.

The health unit reported 13 persons in hospital, including four in intensive care unit (ICU) and one person on a ventilator.

Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case numbers spiked upwards again Wednesday rising to 4,156 cases from 3,670 the day before.

The daily tally was still below the record-setting figure of 4,456 cases reported Sunday.

There were 28 deaths for a total of 7,630 deaths to date.

The province recorded a total of 398,835 cases, of which, 354,417 were reported as resolved.

In Canada, a total of 1.078 million cases have been recorded of which 976,877 are listed as recovered.

Nationally, there were 78,293 cases listed as active and 23,392 deaths.

Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 137.8 million cases with 2.96 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.