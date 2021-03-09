HPE Public Health logs two new COVID-19 cases in region
Ontario’s reported COVID-19 daily caseload in the province Tuesday dropped to 1,185 cases, down from the 1,631 cases a day earlier.
There were six deaths logged Tuesday.
Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, tweeted there were 343 cases reported in Toronto, 235 in Peel and 105 in York Region.
The province has administered a total 943,533 vaccinations.
Ontario recorded a total of 7,083 deaths since the pandemic began.
Ontario reported a total of 311,112 cases of which 292,806 were reported as resolved.
There were 689 hospitalizations in Ontario while 290 patients were in intensive care units and 184 people were on a ventilator.
In Hastings and Prince Edward region, health officials logged two new cases and 14 active cases Tuesday.
There were 411 people listed as recovered.
The health unit said 431 cases of the virus have been recorded in the community since the pandemic began.
No persons were listed in hospital, nor in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator.
There are two outbreaks listed in the region.
The local death toll from the virus stands at six.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 8,522 vaccines have been administered in the region.
In Canada, a total of 890,698 cases have been recorded of which 838,090 are listed as recovered.
Nationally, there were 30,322 cases listed as active and 22,276 deaths.
Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 117.3 million cases with 2.6 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.