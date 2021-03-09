HPE Public Health logs two new COVID-19 cases in region

Article content

Ontario’s reported COVID-19 daily caseload in the province Tuesday dropped to 1,185 cases, down from the 1,631 cases a day earlier.

There were six deaths logged Tuesday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. HPE Public Health logs two new COVID-19 cases in region Back to video

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, tweeted there were 343 cases reported in Toronto, 235 in Peel and 105 in York Region.

The province has administered a total 943,533 vaccinations.

Ontario recorded a total of 7,083 deaths since the pandemic began.

Ontario reported a total of 311,112 cases of which 292,806 were reported as resolved.

There were 689 hospitalizations in Ontario while 290 patients were in intensive care units and 184 people were on a ventilator.

In Hastings and Prince Edward region, health officials logged two new cases and 14 active cases Tuesday.

There were 411 people listed as recovered.

The health unit said 431 cases of the virus have been recorded in the community since the pandemic began.