Intersection changes planned to improve traffic flow in downtown Campbellford

Article content

Northumberland County will be implementing changes to intersections and crosswalks in downtown Campbellford to help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion on the bridge starting Wednesday, May 19.

Improvements will be made to the following intersections:

• Queen Street (County Road 50) and Bridge Street West

• Front Street (County Road 38) and Bridge Street East

• Bridge Street (County Road 8) and Doxsee Avenue

Drivers are advised to watch for new road signs and pavement markings to indicate changes at the Front Street and Doxsee Avenue intersections. Drivers can expect changes to:

• Traffic light signal timing to synchronize the three intersections.

• Pavement markings on Front Street North and Doxsee Avenue North to indicate a designated right turn lane and a left turn/through lane (instead of the current designated left turn lane and right turn/through lane).

• Right turn allowances — there will be no right turn on a red light for southbound traffic on Front Street and Doxsee Avenue.

Pedestrians will also notice changes to crosswalks. One pedestrian crosswalk at each end of the bridge will be removed. This will improve traffic flow and reduce congestion on the bridge. Pedestrians will be able to use the remaining three crosswalks at each intersection to safely cross traffic.

These improvements will reduce traffic congestion on the Campbellford Bridge and reduce wait times for drivers. They will also improve public safety by increasing access for emergency vehicles to cross the Trent River. In addition to these improvements, Northumberland County continues to make progress on the design for a new Trent River crossing in Campbellford, which will further improve traffic flow in the coming years.

For more information and to view maps indicating the locations of the changes, please visit Northumberland.ca/IntersectionChanges.