Article content Despite months of prep time to lay down a well-organized COVID-19 vaccine jab program across Ontario, the rollout under Premier Doug Ford is getting low marks from Steven Del Duca, Leader of the Liberal Party of Ontario. The flow of protective inoculations should have been a straight-forward program to get shots in the arms of residents, Del Duca told The Intelligencer in an exclusive interview. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Interview: Ford ‘not up to the job,’ says Liberal leader Del Duca Back to video Instead, the rollout has confused and frustrated many who are still waiting to be immunized against a virus that has killed more than 7,000 Ontarians, he levelled. Monday’s vaccine registration portal launch, for example, was wrought with online delays and phone disconnections for Ontarians aged 80 and over due to technical glitches. The former cabinet minister under the previous Liberal government said getting your COVID-19 shot should not have to be such an onerous task. “I think it’s been incredibly discouraging for the people of Ontario to see the very haphazard way Doug Ford and his team have gone about preparing for all of this,” said Del Duca, a Liberal Party member since he was 15 who entered politics in 2012 and held two cabinet portfolios in transportation and economic affairs.

Article content “Like we have seen throughout the pandemic, Ford has been content to point the finger at everyone else, lay blame everywhere except looking in the mirror and kind of owning up to the responsibility he has as premier,” said Del Duca who served as MPP for Vaughan until 2018 and assumed the party leadership role March 7. 2020. When Rtd. Gen. Rick Hillier was named late last year to assume the chair of the province’s vaccine task force, the public was assured there would be a well-oiled machine with subtle military overtones that would carefully manage vaccination distribution like clockwork to immunize nearly 15 million Ontarians. Suddenly, the plan changed last month and care and control of administering several vaccines to the masses was placed downstream to 34 health units across the province at the discretion of local medical officers of health. Hillier is not renewing his contract at the end of the month as chair. “For example, for weeks and weeks and weeks, everybody thought this was going to be a centrally run, centrally orchestrated effort. And then, some time in late February, early March, we learned, oh no, Doug’s going to pass it out to the 34 public health units across the province. Okay, fine, not a bad approach frankly but why not announce that in November or December? Everybody knew that the vaccines were going to come at some point,” Del Duca said. “Why not prepare in advance?” “Same thing with the province-wide portal which, you know, obviously had some pretty significant technical difficulties when it was finally, belatedly rolled out March 15. I live in York Region, I was able to go two weeks ahead of that and get my parents signed up for the first dose of the vaccine and I live just two seconds outside the City of Toronto. It’s completely different for 80-year-olds who live in Toronto.

Article content “I have no clue why it took until the middle of March to prepare for something that could have been designed and tested in December,” he said. Del Duca said he knows “everyone wants this thing behind us, everyone wants the vaccines deployed, but there still remains confusion, chaos and Doug Ford proving to me he’s not up to the job.” In short, Del Duca said Ontario could have avoided a raft of confusion amid uncertainty of a pandemic by giving an easy-to-follow plan of action. What was needed “was really a clear sense of how they were going to deploy this from the very beginning.” The Liberal leader suggested the province could have used traditional vaccination points of dissemination down through the decades such as the local drug store. “In terms of where they should be going now, I think they just need to come up with a plan that enlists family doctors and pharmacies which by the way is where most Ontarians tend to get their vaccinations like flu shots and stuff shots like that,” Del Duca said. “Why they didn’t deploy pharmacies and family doctors from the beginning again makes no sense to me.” In a briefing Thursday from a new mass vaccination centre to open Monday at First Ontario Place in Hamilton, Ford said Monday’s wrinkles in the online and telephone registration portal are fixed and the system is up and running at high speed. The premier acknowledged “you get a couple of bumps on the road on the first day but just think of this. Over 133,000 appointments province wide [were made] for those 80-plus, nine thousand made right here in Hamilton alone.”

Article content “We continue to book new appointments and today we have over 225,000 vaccine appointments booked through the provincial booking system,” Ford said. Waiting times to register are now down to one minute, the premier said, thanks to a high staffing complement to handle calls at the call centre. “California has 40 million people and they have 1,000 operators, Quebec has 8.5 million people and they have 600 operators. Ontario, 15 million people, 2,200 operators, so they’re doing a great job,” he said. Ontario is “on our way to being able to administer 150,000 does per day across the province and that’s just the beginning my friends but, as I keep saying, that all depends on one thing – the supply of vaccines.” Ford said his government is ramping up vaccine clinics at mass clinics, pharmacies, doctors’ offices and mobile clinics. The premier said as of mid-week, “nearly 50 per cent of all residents aged 80 and over have now received at least their first dose. We have the ability to administer 4.8 million does per month but in March we’ve only received enough supply to do over 1.6 million. Clearly this math doesn’t add up.” For those over 80 who want to register on the provincial portal, Ford encouraged residents to log on to ontario.ca/bookvaccine or place a phone call to 1-888-999-6488 and have their Ontario Health Card on hand when speaking with an operator.

