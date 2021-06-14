Koudsi named executive director of Habitat PEH

Article content

Habitat for Humanity is known worldwide for their key ceremonies and it seemed appropriate to capture this moment today as Habitat PEH welcomed their new executive director Hazzem Koudsi.

It’s the first of a few exciting things happening at the Restore and affiliate office with the reopening of retail and a new food truck on the lot.

Over the past few months, Habitat PEH has overhauled the structure of the organization in order to ensure they have the capacity to fulfill their mission. While things may have seemed quiet, the board has been working hard to rebuild from within; they have approved up-to-date governance documentation, established a strategic direction that commits the organization to increase housing supply, welcomed four new members to the board at their AGM in May and expect to acknowledge two more in June.

Koudsi brings a wealth of experience with him after working almost three decades in the public sector but felt he still had more to give; rather than continuing to contribute to national mandates through the federal public service, he decided to turn his attention to the local community.