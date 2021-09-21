This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

FOR POSTMEDIA

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lady Dukes hit the ice for preseason games Back to video

The Belleville Bearcats U18 Lady Dukes, sponsored by WellBusters, opened the preseason on Friday night with a 4-1 victory over the Clarington Flames.

After getting the rust of their skates and the pregame jitters out of their system the girls picked up where they left off pre lockdowns and were flying. The Lady Dukes found the back of the net first with a goal by Taylor Adams, assisted by Peyton Armstrong and Mackenzie Tyner. They continued to keep the goals coming in the second period with a beauty tip in by Abby Hicks, assisted by Armstrong and then Makenzi Jones with the patient deke on the goalie to pull her to the side and back hand it into the open net, assisted by Kaya Brahaney.

The Lady Dukes were leading 3-0 going into the final period where they increased the lead when Adams received a sweet long pass from Sierra Wood also assisted by Lilia Brown. The Flames managed to get one back before ending the game with a 4-1 win for the Lady Dukes.

Saturday, the Lady Dukes travelled along Hwy 401 to take on their rivals the Kingston Ice Wolves and battled them to a 2-2 draw.

The Wolves sniped one first putting the Lady Dukes down 1-0 after the opening frame.

Lady Dukes captain Emily Moore put Belleville ahead 2-1 in the second period with a pair of goals assisted by Wood, Adams and Hailey Putnam. The Ice Wolves responded with a goal in the third period to salvage a 2-2 tie.

Addy Cochrane and Cassidy Dobson were strong between the pipes for the Lady Dukes. Next exhibition game is Saturday at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre against Ottawa Lady Senators. Follow the girls on their Facebook and Instagram pages for game updates.