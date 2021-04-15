Little Bluff Conservation Area faced with further vandalism

Article content

Sometime between the dates of April 9th and 13th vandals took to Little Bluff Conservation Area and spray painted the newly installed entrance sign and two signs attached to the closed entrance gate.

Quinte Conservation would like to remind the public that Little Bluff is not closed because of the current lockdown. The property is closed for required maintenance and improvement projects caused by the excessive damage that was done to the area from last summer’s overwhelming crowds. As the area is environmentally significant, the closure was necessary in order to give the land time to repair and recover.

Maintenance work is set to be completed this spring. A media release will be sent out with more information once the area is set to open. Residents living around Little Bluff are asked to report trespassers to the OPP.

