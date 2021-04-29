Local author’s novel tells story of simpler times

“It’s funny because when my mother read the manuscript, that was one her first questions — she wanted to know how much of it was true and I think she was asking more out of fear than anything else,” he said with a laugh. “I guess I’d say about 50 per cent of it’s true, but it ’s definitely more novel than memoir, thats for certain.”

While MacMillan admits some of the Rankin Street Raiders exploits hit close to home for the former journalist, he’s not about to reveal what parts are based on actual events.

The setting is Southwestern Ontario around Detroit and Windsor, along with Amherstburg where MacMillan spent a number of his formative years growing up on Rankin Street in the 1960s into the 1970s.

Trenton author Mark MacMillan is certain his newly released book, The Rankin Street Raiders, will provide readers an enjoyable journey back through time, giving a glimpse of life growing up in small-town Ontario.

The Raiders’ capers took place in a time when guys driving flashy candy-coloured muscle cars ruled the roads, girls wore polka-dotted party dresses to school, dogs ran free and drug store soda fountains sold root beer floats stacked with ice cream and yes, there was always a candied cherry on top.

Embracing this rich environment, the Raiders performed escapade after escapade that were created in a spirit of friendship and glee.

“That’s the thing about this book, you don’t have to be from Amherstburg to enjoy it – there are a lot of different layers and I think people will really enjoy it — it’s quite funny,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where someone grew up because if they were a youth during that time, they were doing pretty much the exact same things. For us there was a lot going on then – there was the 68 Tigers who won the World Series, the (1967) Detroit Riots, it was an interesting time.

“I think it inspires remembrances and reminisces for people all over the world because they’ll read it and think, hey, I did some of that stuff. It’s got a warm glow to it and I’m quite happy with that.”

About the author:

Mark MacMillan is a journalist, newspaper editor, freelance writer and has also conducted province-wide advertising campaigns in print, radio, newspaper, digital, online and electronic billboards as well as the production of a dozen television commercials.

He also written a book on salmon fishing in British Columbia and has a third book in the works.

He and his wife Wendy, who created the book cover design, have been visiting his parents in Prince Edward County for over three decades and now reside in Quinte West.

Where to buy:

The Rankin Street Raiderscan be purchased online in E-Book, paperback and hardcover versions at:

Amazon.ca and Indigo/Chapters in Canada and amazon.com and Barnes and Noble in the United States. It is also available in Australia, the U.K. Europe, China and Japan.

COVID restrictions permitting, watch for it eventually in local bookstores.