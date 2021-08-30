Local PEC farming family Backs the Build

A family with deep roots in Prince Edward County have donated toward the construction of the county’s new hospital in remembrance of loved ones.When John Conley and his partner Penny were looking for ways to honour the memory of John’s parents, Ruth and Oscar, no cause stood out higher than investing in the future of healthcare in the county. The pair donated $10,600 to the Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Back the Build campaign.

“Penny and I have lived and worked in the County all of our lives,” said Conley in a press release. “We feel fortunate to be able to help out and make this donation in memory of my parents on behalf of our family.”

The Conley family can trace their roots in the county all the way back to 1906 when John’s great grandfather moved to Prince Edward County to start a life with his family. More than a century later, the Conley family still carries the tradition of working the land at their farm in Bloomfield.

Thanks to the Paul B. Helliwell Foundation, the family’s donation will be matched 2:1. With Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital serving more than 40,000 patient visits each year, the investment in its expansion is key for the growing population in the region. Gifts, like the one given by the Conley family, are integral to the construction of the county’s new hospital.

“John and Penny are an outstanding example of the community spirit we see in the County. On behalf of the entire hospital, its staff and patients, I want to thank the Conley family for their generosity,” said Shannon Coull, executive director of the PECMH Foundation in a press release. “The foundation and Back the Build team is grateful for this very generous donation. Remembering loved ones in a manner that will help other people is a legacy that carries a special significance.”

The Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to raising funds to advance health care for the patients of the hospital and the people of Prince Edward County. So far, the foundation has raised $15.7 million towards their goal of $16.5 million.“

John and Penny’s investment in this build makes a huge difference in the lives of every person in this community,” said Coull in a press release. “We are touched and inspired by how much local families, like the Conley’s, are doing to make our new hospital a reality.”