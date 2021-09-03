LoveSong keeps singing

The LoveSong Seniors Housing and Community Hub project announced major progress Friday on the redevelopment of Pinecrest school in Bloomfield which will create a community of 50 affordable housing units for seniors.

The LoveSong Housing team consisting of Donna Rodgers, John Uings, Paul Robinston, Ken How, Andy Spry and countless others, have been hard at work changing classrooms into apartments for future seniors to live in.

“20 or 30 truckloads of stuff went out that people came and got, like blackboards and cupboards and cabinetry and sinks,” said How, project facilitator for LoveSong Housing. “It was all given away, but donations were accepted by LoveSong. We collected a couple $1,000 worth of donations for the materials that got extracted out of the school.”

The independent non-profit housing project is being spearheaded by Emmanuel Baptist Church in Bloomfield and volunteers from Prince Edward County. Over the summer, five student summer workers funded by the federal government’s summer jobs program worked 1,300 hours clearing out the building in preparation for the next stage of renovating the classrooms.

“We want to appeal to all different aspects of the community, and we want it to be accessible,” said Rodgers, a LoveSong board member.

The repurposing of the school is just step one for LoveSong and their vision for the property. Already having a community garden and a new red steel roof on their pavilion outside, donated

by Picton Home Hardware’s Adam Busscher, the hope is that the property will become daily used space for families and residents living in the region.

“There’s 20 acres of land here,” said Rodgers. “[The school] is phase one, and there will be phase two, three, and four at least. We’re not finalized as to what it’s going to be, but we’re looking again at housing, multi level and probably multi family as well.”