LoveSong keeps singing

The LoveSong Seniors Housing and Community Hub project announced major progress Friday on the redevelopment of Pinecrest school in Bloomfield which will create a community of 50 affordable housing units for seniors.
The LoveSong Housing team consisting of Donna Rodgers, John Uings, Paul Robinston, Ken How, Andy Spry and countless others, have been hard at work changing classrooms into apartments for future seniors to live in.
“20 or 30 truckloads of stuff went out that people came and got, like blackboards and cupboards and cabinetry and sinks,” said How, project facilitator for LoveSong Housing. “It was all given away, but donations were accepted by LoveSong. We collected a couple $1,000 worth of donations for the materials that got extracted out of the school.”
The independent non-profit housing project is being spearheaded by Emmanuel Baptist Church in Bloomfield and volunteers from Prince Edward County. Over the summer, five student summer workers funded by the federal government’s summer jobs program worked 1,300 hours clearing out the building in preparation for the next stage of renovating the classrooms.
“We want to appeal to all different aspects of the community, and we want it to be accessible,” said Rodgers, a LoveSong board member.
The repurposing of the school is just step one for LoveSong and their vision for the property. Already having a community garden and a new red steel roof on their pavilion outside, donated
by Picton Home Hardware’s Adam Busscher, the hope is that the property will become daily used space for families and residents living in the region.
“There’s 20 acres of land here,” said Rodgers. “[The school] is phase one, and there will be phase two, three, and four at least. We’re not finalized as to what it’s going to be, but we’re looking again at housing, multi level and probably multi family as well.”
LoveSong has also been recently successful in their application for federal SEED funding from Central Mortgage and Housing Corporation. The funds will assist them in completing the design drawings which include a commercial kitchen, medical and/or office centre and a community hub for recreation and sports which will be open to the public.
For members of the LoveSong team, the project has been a labour of love. Rodgers explained that what motivates her to help out those struggling is deeply rooted in her faith and desire to make a difference.
“Most of my career, I supported people who have had physical disabilities, and or parents who had children with physical disabilities. I’ve worked shoulder to shoulder with people that have difficulty paying their rent, and putting food on the table. Let alone clothes,” said Rodgers. “Since I was born, my father and mother really instilled in me that the best way to be God’s child is to show love to those in the community. And you show love by helping, and encouraging people not to lose hope.”
Hopes are high for those involved with LoveSong. With the seniors housing and community hub expected to be finished near the end of 2022, team members are eager to begin the next phases of the project and continue singing their song of love.