Loyalist receives $3.5M to address COVID-19 impacts: MPP Smith
The Ontario government is providing $3.5 million to help Loyalist College address financial impacts of COVID-19, Todd Smith, MPP Bay of Quinte said Friday.
Smith joined Loyalist president and chief executive officer Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan on campus in Belleville to announce the funding.
“Loyalist College is a major employer and economic driver in our community and it has consistently developed skilled workers to meet our region’s needs,” said Smith.
“COVID-19 has affected program delivery, while adding new costs for PPE and physical alterations to classrooms, labs, and public space. We recognize that and we’re delivering support to ensure the college is well positioned to continue its important work.”
Vaughan said the funding will allow the college to purchase additional PPE and sanitation products and to hire cleaning staff and security personnel to enhance campus entry screening procedures. It will also help the college address student needs.
“Thank you to the Government of Ontario for allocating these generous funds, which will empower us to address students’ financial, technological and food security needs through bursaries, IT supports, and healthy food cupboard contributions,” said Vaughan.
“In addition to meeting public health guidelines and keeping our college community safe, Loyalist College faculty and staff have remained singularly focused on supporting student success through hands-on in-class learning, remote and blended program delivery, as well as personalized academic, health, and wellness services.”
Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, said: “Our postsecondary institutions are critical to the prosperity of our province and local communities and will contribute significantly to our economic recovery.”
The Postsecondary Education Support Fund allocates funding to institutions using an approach that accounts for size as well as COVID-19 related revenue impacts and added expenses relative to an institution’s existing surplus in order to target those that need it most.